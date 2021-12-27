Girls Basketball | Du Quoin gets past Hamilton County at Benton Christmas Classic

BENTON — Hamilton County’s Lady Foxes held a 36-27 lead over Du Quoin heading into the final quarter of their first round matchup at the Benton Christmas Classic.

Thanks to a 12-0 run at the end of the first quarter, the Foxes lead never dipped below nine points through the second and third quarters. You could forgive the Lady Foxes for feeling a bit comfortable.

However, buoyed by some clutch shooting by Lauren Heape and some critical hustle plays by Loveleen Dunklin, Du Quoin chipped away at the Lady Foxes’ comfort zone. Du Quoin outscored the Lady Foxes 14-2 in the fourth quarter to claim a 41-38 win.

Du Quoin trailed 28-17 at the half, but was clearly the more aggressive team in the second half … in every phase of the game.

“We came in the first half, we felt like every 50-50 ball that was there, they got it,” said Du Quoin coach Shawn File. “I thought the second half we did a better job.”

That hustle paid off big time in the final 50 seconds.

Leading by a single point, Dunklin worked hard to get open on the low block. She caught the pass and ducked under a Hamilton County defender all in one motion to bank home a shot. Seconds later the 5-foot-9 junior dove after a ball at halfcourt to keep the ball in Du Quoin’s hands.

“Those were the things I don’t think we did the first half,” File said. “I thought the first half we sat back a little bit.”

Those hustle plays allowed Heape’s fourth quarter offensive heroics to stand up. The senior guard scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

After scoring on an inbounds play at the 5:15 mark, she hit a runner in the lane at 4:15 to give the Lady Indians a 37-36 lead. It was the first time Du Quoin led since the 5:51 mark of the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best game,” said Hamilton County coach Clint Winemiller, whose team fell to 11-2. “I thought after we punched them in the mouth they got back up and came back and really battled us. They did a good job in the fourth quarter. We had no answer for Heape. She scored nine of her 16 in the fourth quarter. And, when she shot it and missed, she was getting her own rebound.”

Controlling the pace of the game was one of Du Quoin’s halftime focal points.

“They really hit the offensive boards hard,” File said. “We said if we get the rebound, and the first step is we have to get the rebound, then we can look to run a little bit. We went to a little bit of a five-out look, trying to open up the middle a little bit.”

That gambit panned out. And, at the other end, the shots that were falling for Hamilton County the first half, just didn’t materialize in the second half.

“It (the offense) went stagnant and we couldn’t make any shots,” Winemiller said. “I thought we started rushing things. We played like we were behind instead of ahead. We just weren’t patient on offense. Against bad teams you can get away with that. Against good teams like Du Quoin you can’t. It cost us.

“You’re up 11 at the half and you’re feeling pretty good, but we just didn’t make many shots. We didn’t do what we needed to do in the second half. We didn’t take care of the ball very well.”

Heape led all scorers with her 16 points. Kallie Oestreicher added eight, including a pair of critical treys that kept Du Quoin withing striking distance in the third quarter.

Chloe Braden, Kaelee Karcher and Jayce Wellen each scored seven for Hamilton County.

Du Quoin moves on to face Mount Vernon in quarterfinal action while Hamilton County faces Carterville’s Junior Varsity in the consolation bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0