Girls Basketball | Emling takes over Herrin hoops program

HERRIN — Jacob Emling expects to make a fairly smooth transition from boys head basketball coach at Elverado High School the last five years to girls head basketball coach at Herrin this season.

"There will be some adjustment, I'm sure, but I think it was a plus for me to have coached girls softball both at the junior high and high school levels at Elverado. The main thing I am trying to impress upon our girls here at Herrin is to go full speed out there on the court and not to worry about making a mistake. Everyone's going to make mistakes at one point or another. Just go all out, especially on the defensive end."

Emling has been working with his team throughout the late spring and early summer.

"We've played in a couple of tournaments and shootouts so far, and we're definitely getting better," he said. "We went 2-1 over at Marion today (Tuesday). We beat a couple of pretty good teams in Johnston City and Salem."

The Tigers are playing without the services of junior guard Jersey Summers, who is competing in travel softball tournaments this summer. Another standout athlete - junior Karli Mann - also indicated that she may return to the hardwood this winter after a one-year hiatus. She has been competing in volleyball tournaments this summer.

Emling is a Du Quoin native, graduating there in 2008. At DHS, he competed in football and baseball for four years and basketball for one year. He went on to earn degrees at John A. Logan College and SIU, finishing up with a bachelor's in elementary education.

He spent his first few years out of college teaching and coaching at Du Quoin Middle School, where he coached seventh-grade boys basketball.

"I owe a lot to Ryan Heape and Jason James. They got me started in coaching and helped me out a great deal," Emling said.

He then accepted a job offer at Elverado High School, serving as boys basketball and girls softball coach. He was also the athletic director the last two years. At Elverado, he taught language arts and social studies for seven years.

At Herrin, he will teach fourth-grade students at the elementary school when not busy coaching hoops.

"I'm excited about coaching this girls team at Herrin," Emling said. "Our senior and junior classes are pretty athletic. And we have four freshmen who have been working out with us quite a bit so far this summer. I would like to see more sophomores out for the team. We're a little thin in that class."

Emling said that what the Tigers lack in varsity experience (eight seniors graduated from the team), they are attempting to make up for with athleticism.

"We have some quickness and we can defend a little bit," he said. "It's just a matter of being able to score more on the offensive end. I'm kind of hoping we can use our defense to create some offensive opportunities for us."

Nick Griffith, a West Frankfort native who teaches fifth graders at Herrin Elementary School, is serving as Emling's lead assistant coach. He is also assisted by Whitney (Woodis) Houseworth and Jessica Creek.

The 32-year-old Emling has a wife, Danielle (Smith), a Herrin native. They have one son, Henry, 2, and are expecting a daughter, Elsie, in August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0