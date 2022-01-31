Girls Basketball | Fairfield gets win over Eldorado

ELDORADO — Rylee Edwards hit four free throws in the final 33.3 seconds and scored a team-high 13 points to lead Fairfield to a 49-46 win over Eldorado to clinch the Black Diamond East title Monday night at Duff-Kingston Gymnasium.

Fairfield improved to 23-3 overall and 9-0 in the BDC East, while Eldorado dropped to 16-11 and 6-3 with the Senior Night loss.

Emmy Frymire added nine points, while Destiny Hooker hit six free throws and chipped in eight points in the second half for the Lady Mules.

Eldorado's Adrianna Hendrix, a sophomore, hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points. Lilly Mosby added 13 points and Karis Lane added eight before fouling out.

Eldorado went into the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead after Hendrix banked in a trey in the final seconds of the third.

A layup by Hooker at the 7:40 mark of the fourth put Fairfield back in front and it stayed in front despite a close slugfest the rest of the way.

Hooker drilled two freebies with 1:07 left to make it up 43-38, which was followed by a triple from Hendrix. After a timeout, Edwards, a sophomore, caught a long bomb inbounds pass for a layup with 53.4 on the clock.

Hendrix answered with her fifth 3-pointer to make it a one-point game with 41 seconds remaining.

After Edwards hit two bonus free throws, the Lady Eagles got within one again with a putback from Mosby, who was wearing a plastic protective mask for the first time, with 14.5 seconds left.

Edwards calmly swished two free throws with 10.3 left and Eldorado, needing a 3-pointer, passed inside for a layup attempt by senior Emilee Sigler that rolled off the rim as time expired.

Fairfield led the entire first quarter but Mosby canned a triple to give Eldorado its first lead at 14-13 early in the second. Hendrix drained a bomb that gave the Lady Eagles a 21-17 lead going into halftime.

A steal and layup by Hendrix gave the Lady Eagles a six-point lead with 5:20 left in the third, then Hendrix connected from deep again to put Eldorado up 28-23 with 1:43 remaining in the frame.

