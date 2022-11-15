Girls Basketball | Fairfield, Hamilton County are teams to beat in BDC East

FAIRFIELD — Despite only two returning starters, the Fairfield High School girls basketball team may still be good enough to defend its Black Diamond Conference East Division championship.

Junior guards Rylee Edwards and Mabry Ellis were both key components of a Mules team that finished 24-6 a year ago and captured the league crown before bowing out in the regional final to Marshall.

Edwards was also the leading scorer for Fairfield last season, averaging 13 points a game.

Seniors on the squad this year include: Kate Book, Destiny Hooker and Keeli Lee. Other juniors are Kinley Poole and Lily Simpson. Sophomores hoping to make an impact this year are: Olivia Smith, Cori Sutton, Myra Copeland, Jailyn Gonzalez and Lily Gacek.

"Hopefully, we will be good enough to repeat as league champion," said Fairfield head coach Tonya Conrad. "Hamilton County should also be pretty good and so may Carmi and Edwards County. Several teams within the league should be much improved."

Conrad, who has served as head coach of the Mules since 2008, said Edwards will again be a key to the team's success this winter.

"She will probably have to lead us in scoring again, but we will also need others to step up and contribute in order for us to win. I'm confident in this group, though. They know how to win."

Fairfield opened the season Tuesday at home against Newton and then jumps into a conference game Thursday at Flora.

HAMILTON COUNTY

The Foxes are led by veteran head coach Clint Winemiller, now in his 15th season at the helm. Last season, Hamco put together a record of 24-6 and return a wealth of experience.

Seniors include: Carson Belangee, Sydney Downen, Kaelee Karcher, and Chayli Phelps. Of that quartet, Belangee, Downen and Karcher are returning starters.

Juniors are: Desirae Dockery, Hannah Moore, Kaylie Brake, and Peyton Harmon.

There is one sophomore on the varsity squad, Kylah Parkhill, and two freshmen, Rayci Phelps and Kalin Nichols.

Winemiller said his expectation as coach is for his team to "compete every night" and interact well with one another as teammates.

"I expect these girls to play hard and make sacrifices of individual accomplishments for the good of the team.

"We hope to compete for the conference title and do well in the tournaments that we play in this year," Winemiller said. "It's important that we win all of our home games and hope to win three-of-five on the road for a chance to win the conference. I think pretty much everyone in our league presents a different challenge night in and night out, but especially Fairfield."

CARMI-WHITE COUNTY

The Bulldogs are hoping to turn their fortunes around from a year ago when they finished 11-20 overall.

"We graduated all of our starters from last year, including Jessica Smith, who was an All-Conference selection," said fifth-year head coach Clinton Wolff. "Our expectation is to compete every night.

"We know we return very little varsity experience and have several young girls that will see a lot of varsity minutes this season," he said. "Basketball is a long season and we have to embrace the grind while pushing to get better every week."

Wolff said Hamilton County and Fairfield are the favorites to win the league.

"Edwards County, Flora and Eldorado will all be very competitive. I feel our conference is very tough this year."

Seniors on the squad this season for the Bulldogs are: Ebonie Hawkins, Shemaine Lovell and Lily Pollard. Juniors are Johanna Smith and Mara Serafini.

Sophomores include: Alayna Johnson, Nevaeh Hampton, Olivia Cox and Ashlyn Rager.

Freshmen on the varsity are: Jaya Smith, Addi Elliott, Caroline Simmons, Allie Mitchell, Natalie Goemaat, Baileigh Whitley, and Torrie Rider.

Serafini is the only returnee with some varsity minutes under her belt. She was also third on the team in scoring last year.

FLORA

Fifth-year head coach Josh Fox welcomes back seven seniors and five freshmen to a Flora Wolves team that finished just under .500 a year ago at 15-17.

Seniors include: Paige Behnke, Lanie Carder, Mallory Myers, Ava Cammon, Maddie Eastin, Beatriz de Las Heras and Alessia Barborini.

Juniors on the squad are: Kat Jennings, Emily Fruend, Emma Keeling and Cherish Cope. There is also one sophomore - Elena Warren - and two freshmen - Leah Jones and Meredith Edwards.

Four of Flora's upperclassmen are returning starters in Carder (point guard), Behnke (center), Cammon (shooting guard) and Myers (shooting guard).

One key player who graduated the team was All-Conference performer Allie Parker.

"I expect to have a solid year," Fox said. "I don't love to give out predictions before the season starts. I know that our team is going to play hard and we will expect to win every game we play. The BDC East is going to be good this year. Fairfield is always good. Hamilton County has a lot of returning talent and Edwards County has a lot of good players, too. I expect to be in that mix, but it all comes down to execution and health throughout the season."

The Bulldogs play at Mount Carmel Thursday.

EDWARDS COUNTY

Lions fifth-year Lions head coach Johnathan Henton returns two seniors and three juniors from a team that finished 10-20 a year ago.

Those two seniors are Gracie Lafollette and Isabel Shepherd. The juniors are: Caesyn Nelson, Lexi McKinney, and Zori Ewing. Of that group, Shepherd and LaFollette both started at guard last year. In fact, Shepherd was an All-Conference performer. Nelson and McKinney also started at guard positions.

There are no sophomores on the Edwards County varsity roster, but there are 10 freshmen: Grace Bishop, Lola Nussmeyer, Grace McCarty, Alice Robb, Carlin St. Ledger, Allison Groff, Kyndal Richards, Olivia Rigg, Allee Reid, and Shayla Ewing.

"Our only expectation this season is to go into every game and work harder than the other team," Henton said. "If we stay scrappy, good things will happen for us."

Henton said Hamilton County and Fairfield have solid programs.

"They will likely be at the top of the BDC East again this year," he said. "It's hard to say where we will fall into place. We have a lot of freshmen that will get a lot of playing time. It depends on how quickly they adapt to high school basketball as to how well we play."

ELDORADO

The Eagles are hoping to build on a strong season last year that netted 19 wins against only 12 losses, which included a 7-3 run in the Black Diamond Conference East Division.

First-year head coach Megan Mitchell will welcome three returning starters in senior forward Kylee Oglesby, senior guard Karis Lane and junior guard Adrianna Hendrix.

Having graduated from the team was All-Conference performer Lilly Mosby.

Other juniors on the team are: Macey Hearn, Brianna Bennett, Lilllie Dunn and Emily Colorado.

Sophomores are: Lillian Shaw, Elly Berry, and Katie Allen.

Freshmen are: Havan Gibbs, Angelina Davidson, Presley Morris, Mya Hopkins, and Isabella Freebourn.

"I expect our girls to work hard and play with great determination," Mitchell said. "I think we can be the best defensive team in the Diamond."

Mitchell added that she thinks Hamilton County is the team to beat in the BDC East.

"I feel that we are pretty strong and should have a shot at the conference," she said.

The Eagles travel to Goreville to open the season Thursday and then host Vienna Saturday.