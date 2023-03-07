One of the best-kept secrets in Southern Illinois girls basketball this season was the consistently spectacular play of Gallatin County guard Carly Foster.

When the season-ending buzzer sounded for the Hawks, Foster had accumulated 2,035 points in her illustrious four-year varsity career.

That was good enough to place her third all-time among girls basketball players at the school behind Hailey Chubb (3,000-plus points) and Tiffany Williams (2,200-plus points) and fifth overall when including boys.

In her senior season, Foster averaged 24.6 points-per-game to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Her single-game high was 43 points against Hardin County.

Foster was named to All-Tournament teams at Hamilton County, Fairfield and Eldorado. She was also the Greater Egyptian Conference MVP.

Additionally, she was selected Class 1A Second Team All-State by the Associated Press and Third Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

“Carly did a little bit of everything for us,” said Hawks head coach Matt Lawler. “She was our leading scorer with tremendous shooting ability and our best defensive player. Offensively, she was good at reading defenses. Defensively, she usually guarded the other team’s best player.

“When she matched up with Goreville’s Abby Compton (another All-Stater), Carly held her to 11 points on one occasion and eight the other time.”

Lawler said what Foster lacked in size (5-foot-7), she made up for with desire and smarts.

“She wasn’t afraid of anybody and could post you up or take you out 25-to-30 feet from the basket.”

Foster said she would describe herself as a finesse player.

“I can drive to the basket, but a power drive is not my game,” she said. “I am more of the step-back and shoot from the outside type of player. Because we weren’t as strong a team as we have been in the past, it was harder to get my shot off. I had to back it out to the volleyball line sometimes.”

Foster said one of her best memories playing for Gallatin County was winning regional titles during her freshman and junior seasons.

“We never did win any sectional games, but we won a lot of games and had a lot of fun those years,” she said.

Foster will take her game to the next level as she recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Rend Lake College.

“I’m really excited about it and am hoping to play a lot,” she said. “I know that I will have to work hard in order to get playing time. I plan on getting stronger in the offseason.”

Foster said her father, Tom, got her started playing basketball as a youth.

“But he never forced me to play,” she said. “He just wanted me to have fun. And I have had fun. I love the game. I’ve watched a lot of video on Tyra Buss (former Mount Carmel and Indiana University standout) because I wanted to play like her as much as I could.”

Lawler said he has no doubt Foster will be successful in college.

“I think her life will be a lot easier for her at Rend Lake because teams won’t be able to double-team her like they did with us. She should be especially good when teams are zoning them.”

Foster said playing college basketball is a dream fulfilled.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.