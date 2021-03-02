Girls Basketball | Freshman or not, Christopher's Hargrove can't be stopped

Having a young roster with unlimited potential is what makes the Christopher Lady Bearcats different from most schools.

Christopher, (7-1, 6-1) with three games remaining, can win the Black Diamond Conference for the first time since 2011 as a co-opted program with Zeigler-Royalton. The last time CHS won the conference as a standalone program was in 1991. If history repeats itself in 2021, it’ll come without a single upperclassman in the starting lineup.

Freshman Amiah Hargrove highlights the Lady Bearcats as a 6-foot-1 multifaceted scoring threat. Hargrove is also a highly productive rebounder and that showed in her most recent game with a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds) against Vienna (7-2) on Monday to give her school sole possession of the BDC.

Vienna’s coach Rick Metcalf is in his 35th year coaching and 29th as a head coach. The longtime Sesser-Valier coach focused his game plan to slow down Hargrove, but committing 2-3 defenders to accomplish that left other shooters open.

“We wanted to keep the ball away from (Hargrove) because the last time we played I think she had 25 at halftime,” Metcalf said. “Our goal was to contain her, which I thought we did a pretty good job of and keep them from zinging 3's on us, but hats off to Christopher’s defense for containing our offense.