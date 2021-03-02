Girls Basketball | Freshman or not, Christopher's Hargrove can't be stopped

Having a young roster with unlimited potential is what makes the Christopher Lady Bearcats different from most schools.
Christopher, (7-1, 6-1) with three games remaining, can win the Black Diamond Conference for the first time since 2011 as a co-opted program with Zeigler-Royalton. The last time CHS won the conference as a standalone program was in 1991. If history repeats itself in 2021, it’ll come without a single upperclassman in the starting lineup.
Freshman Amiah Hargrove highlights the Lady Bearcats as a 6-foot-1 multifaceted scoring threat. Hargrove is also a highly productive rebounder and that showed in her most recent game with a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds) against Vienna (7-2) on Monday to give her school sole possession of the BDC.
Vienna’s coach Rick Metcalf is in his 35th year coaching and 29th as a head coach. The longtime Sesser-Valier coach focused his game plan to slow down Hargrove, but committing 2-3 defenders to accomplish that left other shooters open.
“We wanted to keep the ball away from (Hargrove) because the last time we played I think she had 25 at halftime,” Metcalf said. “Our goal was to contain her, which I thought we did a pretty good job of and keep them from zinging 3's on us, but hats off to Christopher’s defense for containing our offense.
“Of course, it doesn’t hurt when you have the best center in Southern Illinois sitting down there taking care of business, that helps out a lot.”
Hargrove is used to seeing multiple defenders from her junior high days. Vienna used 6-1 senior Addison Bent to match her size on defense with occasional help, but the freshman had her way around that.
“It was definitely more like a ‘woah moment’ and I had to figure something else to do,” Hargrove said on facing multiple defenders. “It was fun being guarded by Addy (Bent) because she and I played travel ball together in St. Louis. We know how each other plays so it’s easier to guard, but obviously she’s a great player and very talented and always a fun matchup.”
With each game, Hargrove believes her team is improving. She’s the only freshman starting alongside four sophomores including Makayla Dejear, Jessica Gordon, Mckensie Jackson and Tori Crain.
The group came up playing together in junior high and now reap the benefits of good team chemistry. Hargrove noted it’s required a lot of hard work to build that chemistry, but she’s happy to see it start paying off.
“We’re a completely different team than we were in the beginning of the season,” Hargrove said. “We’re fast, we’re skillful, we play great defense and we can all score.
“Obviously, this being my first year of high school ball, I’m just getting to know the speed and level of play in competition.”
Hargrove knows her role, but it’s not that of a normal first-year player.
“I want to be a leader,” she said. “The coaches just kind of want me to go out there and enforce, attack and never give up. We’re always keeping our foot on the gas... I just keep everybody up and my role is to keep everybody together.”
Christopher’s final three games are against Trico (twice) and Chester.
