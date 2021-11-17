Girls Basketball | Gallatin County, Pope Co. to battle in GEC

POPE COUNTY — Seventh-year Pope County High School girls head basketball coach James Forthman has reason to be optimistic about this new season. After all, the Pirates are the defending Greater Egyptian Conference Tournament champs and finished 10-3 in a COVID-shortened season earlier this calendar year.

Forthman welcomes back three returning starters in junior guard Elyse Ibata, junior forward K-Rae Fritch and sophomore forward Shelby Hogg.

"Hopefully, we will be looking at a balanced attack with the help of several players this year," Forthman said. "In addition to K-Rae, Shelby and Elyse, we are expecting contributions from Rylee Hogg, Lawson Forthman and Trinity Taber. Elyse and Shelby were All-Conference performers last season."

Forthman said this season is unique in that there are no seniors on his 12-member varsity squad.

"We have four players each from our freshman through junior classes," he said. "So, basically, this is the same team we had a year ago. It's a great bunch of kids who work hard and want to win. They also take pride in the classroom. All 12 have made the Honor Roll. They all love basketball and strive every day to get better."

Forthman said it's his job to help the team reach new heights.

"When you have to practically make the girls leave the gym every day...that's a dream team to coach."

Forthman said Gallatin County is likely to be the stiffest competition for the Pirates in the four-school league.

"They have a tremendous point guard in Carly Foster who was one of their leading scorers most games, so we will have to be ready to play."

League schools that do not field a girls squad include: Crab Orchard, Carrier Mills, and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield.

GALLATIN COUNTY

The Hawks went 8-5 this past season and did claim the regular season conference crown before falling to Pope County by one point in the conference tournament.

Second-year head coach Matt Lawler said he returns four varsity starters in senior Kenzie Russell, junior Carly Foster and Sydney Bickett, as well as sophomore Jenna Vickery.

Lawler said Foster led the Hawks in scoring last season at 20 points per game. Russell also hit for double figures, averaging 12 points. She also led the team in rebounds at 11 per contest.

"I honestly don't worry too much about who is scoring for us. I worry more about the defensive part of the game," Lawler said.

Lawler said he expects a great battle for the conference championship again this season.

"A lot of us graduated some seniors, but each team returns some well-rounded players. It should be a good race."

Lawler added that he "loves his players' dedication and willingness to work hard" every day in practice.

'We have 16 girls who show up each day and work hard to get better," he said.

HARDIN COUNTY

The Cougars did not have enough girls to play basketball last season due to the pandemic.

"Hardin County (school officials) would not let remote learners participate in sports, so we did not have a team," said third-year head coach Garison Mott. "I have three returning starters back from the 2019-20 season - senior center Makayla Rose, junior point guard Madi Mott and junior guard Halle Wallace. The other five girls - Riley Patton, Briley McDowell, Jacie Evrard, Ella Staggs and Jade Carpenter - are first-year players."

Mott said he will depend on each player to do her part in order for the team to have a chance of success this season.

"Being a year behind has set us back a bit, but if each one of these girls work hard, we will make it up. Having a successful season requires a lot of patience and hard work. We are a small team (numbers), so we have to work that much harder to be competitive."

Mott said he will not likely push the ball downcourt with a numbers disadvantage, settling instead for a more patient, half-court offense. He doesn't rule out applying pressure in the backcourt defensively, however.

"We will start out with a lot of zone defense, but we are working on transitioning to a man defense at some point," Mott said. ":Like I've said before, we're in the building process with this program."

GALATIA-THOMPSONVILLE

The Bearcats played only four games in the COVID-shortened season earlier this calendar year and lost all four. They are led by seventh-year head coach Denise Clayton, who sat out last season.

Returning starters feature juniors Avery Evans, Sierra Wilson and Kayleigh Brantley. Another junior - Bridget Taylor - figures to help lead the team in scoring along with Evans.

Clayton said Gallatin County is the likely favorite to win the league this season.

"They have the best perimeter shooters and a 6-foot-1 post player who is hard to guard in the paint. They worked hard this summer and play well together as a team."

As for the Bearcats...

"I like us when we are in transition," Clayton said, "We also have good perimeter players who make good decisions with the basketball."

