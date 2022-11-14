Girls Basketball | Goreville, Christopher are top teams in BDC West

GOREVILLE — It would appear to be a virtual toss-up when trying to pick the top girls basketball team in the Black Diamond Conference West Division. Both Goreville and Christopher had stellar seasons a year ago.

The Blackcats, who finished 23-11, advanced the furthest in postseason play, capturing the Class 1A Goreville Regional and Sesser-Valier Sectional before falling to Neoga in the Wayne City Super-Sectional.

The Bearcats, 26-4, won the conference and Christopher Regional before bowing out to Goreville in the final of the Sesser-Valier Sectional. The Bearcats had won both regular-season games against the Blackcats, but lost their point guard, Jessica Gordon, to a season-ending knee injury in the sectional opener.

"Christopher is the conference champ until someone knocks them off," said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. "We graduated two senior starters in Abby King (playing softball at John A. Logan College) and Jasilyn Westerfield (SIU student), but I think we're going to be a little bit quicker this year as a team. We have some talent and experience. I think we will be good enough and deep enough to contend for the conference title."

Gordon said the Blackcats feel they are good enough to compete at the state level.

"I think the girls feel like we have some unfinished business," he said. "They have been very focused in practice."

Senior returnees include: forward Macie Tosh, post player Sierra James, guard Kait Dunning, guard Callie Wolaver and forward Maddison Hefley. Tosh was an All-Conference performer a year ago.

Juniors on the varsity squad include: Kyndall Webb, Ariana Elms, Abby Compton and Jaelie Westerfield. Compton was a Third Team All-State selection a year ago.

Three sophomores on the team this season are: Breanna Suits, Taylor Hill and Chasey Peas. Suits was an All-Conference selection as a freshman.

Goreville opened the season at Cobden on Monday and will host Eldorado on Thursday.

CHRISTOPHER

The Bearcats return six seniors and two juniors from a team that won 26 games a year ago and captured the BDC West title.

Leading the pack of returnees is junior guard-forward Amiah Hargrove, who was an All-Stater last year, averaging 25.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. She shot 58% from the field, including 35% on 3-pointers and 82% from the free-throw line.

"Amiah is so much stronger and skilled this year than she was a year ago," said first-year Christopher coach Hayden Carter. "And she really works her tail off in practice. She does a lot of the things behind the scenes that people don't always see. She's here before school and after school in the gym working on her game because she values the importance of effort. Amiah puts that same amount of work into her academics."

Those senior returnees include: Gordon at point guard (now fully recovered from her knee surgery a year ago), guard Tori Crain, guard Emily Van Hoorebeke, guard Makayla Dejear, forward Salena Key and forward McKensie Jackson.

Junior Lily Phelps (guard) also returns to the team to go along with one sophomore - guard Emma Wampler. One freshman - Kirstin Brown (forward) is expected to get varsity playing time this season.

"Our energy's been good in practice," Carter said. "The girls are excited about this new season and are definitely ready to play some games. I like that they get along well and communicate well on the floor. They seem to know each other's tendencies quite well."

Carter said Goreville most certainly poses a threat to the Bearcats' goal of winning another league title and advancing deep into the postseason.

"If we have others who can step up and knock down shots when they are open, teams won't be able to key on Amiah as easily," he said.

Carter added that Gordon is seeking redemption after the season ended the way it did for her and the Bearcats.

"I think our whole team is playing with a chip on its shoulder," he said.

Christopher opened play Monday against Salem in the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic. Other games are scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the tournament.

VIENNA

The Eagles may not be the pick to win the BDC West this year, but don't think for a minute they are some kind of a pushover.

In fact, Coach Rick Metcalf's squad finished 19-12 a year ago and 8-2 within the league, including two wins over Goreville. One of the losses to Christopher was by only two points.

All-Conference center Macie Dalton is one of two seniors returning to the varsity team. The one other returning senior - forward Annabeth Webb - was the sixth player off the bench a year ago and should get ample playing time this year.

Juniors returning include Shaylee Moore and Emmy Vinson. Both are guards. Moore played quite a few minutes last season.

Sophomores on the varsity team are: Karina Botello, who was hurt last year, Suhmer Daubert, Anniston Steinmann, Rayonna Ridley, Mikayla Shultz, and Saige Meredith. Another sophomore - Ayva Rush - sustained a knee injury over the summer that will sideline her for the entire season. She was the only freshman a year ago named Honorable Mention All-State.

"It was a devastating injury to Ayva, as well as our team," Metcalf said. "I really hate it for her that she will miss the entire season. She was a Top 4 prospect on some recruiting services for the Class of 2025."

Metcalf, in his third year with the Vienna girls but 39th year altogether in coaching, said Christopher and Goreville are indeed the teams to beat in the league.

"We're feisty and we play hard," he said. "I will tell you this... nobody is going to have any automatic W's when they play us. That's for sure. I think our girls are really looking forward to the season. Defensively, we should be pretty good."

The Eagles open the season Tuesday at home against Marion and will also host Gallatin County on Thursday.

JOHNSTON CITY

The Indians are hoping to improve upon last year's mark of 14-16 under first-year head coach Ryan Shick.

Three seniors return to the team in forward Bailey Weber, guard Emma Moake and guard Earlie Garland. All were starters a year ago. There are also four juniors on the squad. They include: center Carsyn Clark, guard Hope Newell, forward Ryley McPhail and guard Mollie Curry. Both Clark and Newell saw varsity time a year ago.

Seven sophomores will dress varsity, including: Zoee Cullum, Kylie Dugger, Peyton Smith, Peyton Johnson, Emma Jones, Ryder South and Reese Borders.

Two freshmen may also suit up. They are Sophie Walker and Kenzie Mowery.

"Our goal is to play above .500 this year and I think that is a very attainable goal," said Shick, who has coached both boys and girls the last 10 years in the central part of the state, mostly near Springfield. "I think this will be a team that can get up and down the floor pretty well. I want us to be able to play fast and loose with no restrictions on the positions they are assigned."

Shick said it's fair to say that Christopher and Goreville are the league favorites, but he is confident that his team can be competitive with anyone if the girls work hard and believe in the system.

"We have decent size, too. I'm pretty excited about the season," Shick said.

The Tribe opened the season Monday at Galatia and will host Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton on Thursday.

SESSER-VALIER

Red Devils coach Johnny Hollis said this year is the second year of a rebuilding program with girls basketball.

"We only won one game last year, but I think we're going to do a lot better than that this year. We're pretty talented. It is a process, though. We are very young."

There is only one senior on the squad in Reesie Laur, the team's point guard. There are just two juniors. Harley Ketteman is a returning starter at shooting guard. Lili Tadlock is new to the team.

Seven sophomores will dress varsity. That includes: Briley Barry (guard), Jayla Dees (guard), Raylin Scott (forward), Kadence Kujawa (guard), Isabella Newell (post), Kirsten Smith (forward) and Maya Rounds (forward).

There are also three freshmen who will likely get varsity time this winter: Layla Newbury (guard). Kayte Coffey (forward) and Lilly Kirkpatrick (post).

"Ever since COVID-19, it's been tougher to get girls out to play," Hollis said. "Trico isn't even going to have a team this year because of lack of numbers."

Hollis said Christopher and Goreville are clearly the top teams in the league.

"Christopher has some guards to go with Hargrove and Goreville has the Compton girl back and some other skilled kids. We're just hoping to be competitive, and I think we will be."

The Red Devils opened the season Monday at the Du Quoin Tip Off Classic with a game against Woodlawn. They were also scheduled to face Cairo, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin.

TRICO

It was announced recently that Trico would not field a girls basketball team this year due to lack of numbers.