Girls Basketball | Goreville downs Pope County for regional title

GOREVILLE — In a regional championship dominated by underclassmen, Goreville sophomore Abby Compton poured in 26 points Friday night to lead the Lady Blackcats to a 61-34 romp of Pope County in the title game of the Goreville Class 1A Regional.

Goreville, which has just two seniors on its roster, now takes a 21-10 record into the first semifinal at the Sesser-Valier Sectional against Woodlawn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lady Blackcats played Woodlawn once during the regular season at Goreville and won by 19 points.

“We play a very hard schedule throughout the year and really put ourselves to the test with a lot of 2A teams,” said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. “Then in the postseason when we get to go back and play 1A teams, sometimes that will show up. I thought it did tonight. Our girls were just a little bit bigger, faster and stronger.”

Pope County, which finished its season at 19-6 with no seniors, led the game early after baskets from Shelby Hogg and Elyse Ibata. For Hogg, a sophomore averaging 14.4 points per game, that would be her only field goal of the night.

The Lady Pirates were ahead again at 7-6 with a 3-pointer by Lawson Forthman, but Goreville went on a 17-2 run after that starting with buckets from Compton, senior Jasilyn Westerfield and freshman point guard Breanna Suits.

The Lady Blackcats’ lead was up to 23-9 after a 3-point play by Kyndall Webb and a layup by the game’s only other senior, Abby King.

Pope County had trouble with turnovers but also Goreville got most of its baskets right at the rim, especially Compton, who had 10 points in both the first and third quarters.

“She can be All-World, no matter who she plays against,” Gordon said. “She’s used to getting the ball in the paint and finishing. We saw that tonight and hopefully we’ll get to see more of that next week.”

Goreville’s lead was 36-13 at halftime and 60-22 going into the fourth quarter. Kait Dunning came off the bench and scored 11 points in the third period for the Lady Blackcats.

“Our press gave them enough problems but I was really proud of our man execution and zone execution,” Gordon said. “We knocked down some shots and hopefully this is just step one. It gets a lot tougher next week. I’m just really pleased with their effort, all in all.”

Westerfield and Webb both had eight points for Goreville. Webb had all eight of hers in the second quarter. Suits added five points but also dished out several high-quality assists and was all over the floor diving for loose balls.

“For a freshman, she’s been outstanding all year,” Gordon said. “She’s fast and she handles it. She creates for everyone. We’re lucky to have her.”

Ibata, a junior, led Pope County with 15 points. Ahry Comer, Hogg and Forthman all had five each.

The second semifinal at the Sesser-Valier Sectional on Tuesday will have Christopher taking on Gallatin County.

