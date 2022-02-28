Girls Basketball | Goreville falls to Neoga at Super-Sectional

WAYNE CITY — Goreville only trailed Neoga in the opening and final seconds of the Wayne City 1A Super-Sectional, but the Lady Blackcats saw their season end with a heartbreaking 50-48 loss Monday night.

Neoga (28-7) stormed back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter and now advances to the IHSA’s state semifinals against Brimfield on Thursday morning at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Goreville, which had six unusual turnovers in the final five minutes, had its season end at 23-11.

“We got sideways,” said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. “We’ve got to remind ourselves that these girls are young. That’s a freshman point guard (Breanna Suits) and those are sophomores out there. They certainly have not been in a game or situation like that. So it’s easy to go sideways.”

Sydney Richards, a 6-foot junior, scored 21 points to lead Neoga. Haylee Campbell, a 5-11 sophomore, added 10 points.

The Lady Blackcats were ahead 40-28 after a basket from senior Jasilyn Westerfield with 7:20 remaining, only to see the Indians go on a 14-2 run and tie the game at 42-all with a bucket by Sydney Richards with four minutes left.

“I thought we tried to fix it by doing stuff that we don’t do,” Gordon said. “In timeouts I kept telling them we have to stick to what we do and what we’ve practiced and execute what we’ve talked about. This is just one of those unfortunate things.”

Westerfield scored again to stop the run and Abby Compton blocked a shot that led to two free throws by Suits to put Goreville up 46-42 with 2:17 left.

It was tied again at 46 when Campbell dropped in a rebound with 1:10 on the clock, then Goreville turned the ball over but the Lady Blackcats retook the lead when Macie Tosh turned a steal into a nifty layup with 40 seconds remaining.

“Macie is a ball of energy for us and when she hit that I really thought we were going to be able to turn the corner and shoot some free throws down the stretch,” Gordon said. “But it wasn’t happening tonight.”

Neoga took its first lead since the game was 2-0 when Trista Moore drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 17 seconds left to make it 49-48.

“They hadn’t really hit a lot from the perimeter and that shot from the corner was just huge for them,” Gordon said. “They got hot and hit some shots there and I told the girls I thought we quit defending. That was frustrating for me because we were making turnovers on the offensive end but we could’ve lived with that if we were guarding. But we kind of fell asleep a couple of times.”

Goreville got the ball across the line and called timeout with 7.7 on the clock, but when play resumed Suits was called for moving on the inbounds pass.

Neoga appeared to turn the ball back over with a high pass on its own inbound, but Suits was called for a foul against Sydney Hakman and she split two bonus chances with 5.4 left.

Goreville’s Kyndall Webb tried to get off a 3-pointer before the buzzer but was called for traveling and Neoga was able to survive the final seconds.

The Lady Blackcats went on a 10-2 run in the first quarter after Neoga scored the first basket and led 26-14 after Tosh scored off a great pass from Suits and added two free throws with 1:14 left before halftime.

Goreville’s lead was 26-16 at the break and 38-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Compton, a sophomore, finished with a team-high 14 points and Westerfield, one of just two Goreville seniors along with Abby King, had 12.

“Our seniors have been awesome,” Gordon said. “They’ve kind of taken a back seat to some of the younger kids and done so willingly. Jasilyn was a good option for us tonight because they really keyed in on Compton and performed excellent.”

