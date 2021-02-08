Girls Basketball | Goreville gets first win over Vienna

GOREVILLE — The Lady Blackcats lost their first game against Christopher in overtime, but returned back home to defeat the Vienna Lady Eagles, 49-42, on Monday.

Goreville split the season series against Vienna last season and is off to a 1-1 start in 2021. Vienna falls to 2-1 on the year after commanding a lead early on. After winning the first quarter with an eight-point lead, the Lady Blackcats outscored the Lady Eagles 42-27 from the second quarter on.

Senior Kate Benard gave Goreville a 47-42 lead after converting two free throws in the final minute. Benard finished the night 10 points and eight rebounds with an even more impressive 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Vienna’s Emma Rush highlighted the first half with 16 points to take the Lady Eagles into halftime with a 28-22 lead. Rush scored seven of her points in the first quarter when her team benefited from Goreville’s seven turnovers.

Goreville opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the score to 17-13. The Lady Eagles countered with an inbounds play to Rush for a wide open 3-pointer to push the lead back up to seven. Rush, a senior, connected on four of her six 3-point attempts in the first half. She connected on her second directly after the inbounds play to push her teams lead back up to 10.