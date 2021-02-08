Girls Basketball | Goreville gets first win over Vienna

GOREVILLE — The Lady Blackcats lost their first game against Christopher in overtime, but returned back home to defeat the Vienna Lady Eagles, 49-42, on Monday.
Goreville split the season series against Vienna last season and is off to a 1-1 start in 2021. Vienna falls to 2-1 on the year after commanding a lead early on. After winning the first quarter with an eight-point lead, the Lady Blackcats outscored the Lady Eagles 42-27 from the second quarter on.
Senior Kate Benard gave Goreville a 47-42 lead after converting two free throws in the final minute. Benard finished the night 10 points and eight rebounds with an even more impressive 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
Vienna’s Emma Rush highlighted the first half with 16 points to take the Lady Eagles into halftime with a 28-22 lead. Rush scored seven of her points in the first quarter when her team benefited from Goreville’s seven turnovers.
Goreville opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the score to 17-13. The Lady Eagles countered with an inbounds play to Rush for a wide open 3-pointer to push the lead back up to seven. Rush, a senior, connected on four of her six 3-point attempts in the first half. She connected on her second directly after the inbounds play to push her teams lead back up to 10.
The Lady Blackcats got a pair of 3-pointers from junior Abby King and senior Miley Kwiatkowski in response to Rush’s hot streak. King led the team with eight points at halftime after Goreville outscored Vienna 15-13 in the quarter to go into halftime down six points
The first half closed out with seven 3-pointers between both teams in the final five minutes. Rush made all of Vienna’s 3's (4 of 8) and Goreville finished 4 of 9 as a team between King and Kwiatkowski.
King ended the night as Goreville’s leading scorer with 11 points. The Lady Blackcats won the rebound battle 30-17 led by Benard and junior Jasilyn Westerfield with six rebounds.
Rush finished as the Lady Eagles’ leading scorer with 18 after scoring just two points in the second half. Senior Addison Bent finished with eight points and five rebounds behind her.
The Lady Blackcats will next host West Frankfort on Wednesday.
Vienna plays back home against Christopher on Thursday.
