Girls Basketball | Hamilton County gets overtime win over Centralia to remain unbeaten

MCLEANSBORO — The streak continues - barely. The Hamilton County girls basketball team escaped Jerry Sloan Gymnasium with a heart-pounding overtime win over visiting Centralia on Monday in non-conference action, 51-44.

The Foxes improve to 12-0 with the victory, while the Orphan Annies fall to a misleading 2-8.

The Annies looked like anything but a 2-8 team Monday. They fought the Foxes to the finish, actually taking a 44-43 lead with 11 seconds left in regulation when sophomore post player Asaiyah Wallace banked one in off the glass.

Hamilton County, however, managed to get the ball into the paint and senior forward Sydney Downen was fouled with 4.3 seconds left. She made the first toss to tie the game at 44 and then missed the second toss twice when one of the officials ruled that Centralia had entered the lane too soon on the rebound.

The Annies were unable to get a good shot off ahead of the horn and that forced the overtime period.

In the extra session, it was all Foxes. Senior Kaelee Karcher scored down low for a 46-44 lead. After a turnover, Wallace was tagged with her fifth and final foul, forcing Centralia's leading scorer out of the game.

Downen followed with two free throws. Karcher added two of her own.

"We didn't have a lot of time to go there at the end of regulation," said Hamilton County coach Clint Winemiller as his team trailed by one in the waning seconds. "We were fortunate that when we pushed the ball up the floor, they backed off of us - maybe trying to slow us down - we got the ball to Downen who was fouled and made one of three free throws.

"In the overtime, I told the kids we were just going to take it to the rim and score," Winemiller said. "She (Karcher) hit it high off the backboard and scored and that kind of relaxed everybody. That's the first time we've really been challenged all season. Centralia's record doesn't indicate how good a team they really are. They are young and athletic and their 2-1-2 zone defense bothered us. We didn't do a very good job of taking care of the ball or keeping them off the boards. It opened our eyes a little. You have to come ready to play every night."

The Foxes led 14-12 after one quarter and 25-20 at the half, but trailed the Annies, 34-31, going into the final stanza.

Karcher was top scorer for Hamilton County with 19 points. Downen followed with 13. Chayli Phelps dropped in nine points, seven of which came in the second half.

Centralia was paced by Wallace's 19 points. Olivia Neudecker contributed eight and JaLea Shered added seven.

Hamilton County returns to action next week at the holiday tournament hosted by Christ Our Rock Lutheran. Centralia will compete next week at a tournament in St. Louis hosted by Vashon High School.