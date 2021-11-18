Girls Basketball | Hamilton County reloads as BDC East favorite

When high school basketball was postponed last winter and pushed into the spring, it left a lot of unanswered questions.

One of those being: How far would the Hamilton County Lady Foxes have gone in a postseason?

Head coach Clint Winemiller's squad went 14-1 in the spring with the lone loss coming to Mount Vernon. In eight of those victories, the opponent scored 20 points or less.

And when asked the strength of his 2021-22 team, Winemiller has a simple answer.

"Our strength is that we have all our players back from last year," Winemiller said.

That says a lot. And it makes the Lady Foxes the easy pick for favorite in the Black Diamond Conference East, which now welcomes Flora with Johnston City moved to the West.

The Lady Foxes' returning lineup includes juniors Carson Belangee and Kaelee Karcher, who are both 5-foot-7 and were both all-conference picks. Karcher was also an All-South selection.

Jayce Wellen, a 5-9 senior, was also an all-conference nod. Chloe Braden, a 5-5 senior, and Sydney Downen, a 5-11 junior, are also back.

Hamilton County, which won 26 games in its last full season, also features senior Dacey Webb; juniors Chayli Phelps, Jessica Glenn and Cambria Currie; and sophomores Desirae Dockery, Peyton Harmon, Hannah Moore and Kaylie Brake.

"Our expectation is to compete in every game," Winemiller said.

The Lady Foxes host their own tournament and will also play in Benton's Christmas tourney this season.

FLORA WOLVES

The newcomer to the conference is the Flora Wolfgals, led by head coach Josh Fox, whose team won 10 games in both the winter of 2019 and the spring of 2020.

"I expect to be competitive with everyone in the league," Fox said. "We have a lot of potential, but it all comes down to being able to play together as a team."

Flora's lineup includes Paige Behnke, a 5-11 junior who led the team in points (8.6 per game) and rebounds to earn first-team all-conference honors in the Little Illini. Also back is Lanie Carder, a 5-3 junior, who led the team in assists and also dropped in five points per game.

Also back are part-time starters Alyssa Young and Allie Parker, who are both now seniors, with Ava Cammon, Mallory Myers, Maddi Eastin and Kat Jennings getting added to the rotation.

"We have a pretty solid core of guards," Fox said. "So we should have a decent amount of good ballhandlers and can hopefully play defense on anyone."

Flora competes in a Thanksgiving tournament at Newton and also plays in the Fairfield Merry Mule tourney.

EDWARDS COUNTY LIONS

Edwards County brings back three starters as Tara Michels, Carissa Jefferson and Isabel Shepherd all return for head coach Johnathan Henton's squad. Shepherd, who stands 5-8, was an all-conference selection.

"Our upperclassmen will be the strength of our team this year," Henton said. "Their experience, and the fact that they are very coachable, will help us have a successful season."

The Lions went 5-7 in the spring season and now add talented freshman Emmy Goering to the mix.

"She will see varsity minutes as a freshman," Henton said. "She brings some skills that the varsity team will need."

Eldorado didn't respond to requests for information but we know the Lady Eagles won three games in the spring — after going 25-4 in 2019 — and host a tournament that features conference opponents Carmi-White County and Fairfield.

CARMI WHITE-COUNTY BULLDOGS

Carmi, which also won three games in the spring, has four returning starters including Elleigh Gray, a 6-foot senior who notched seven points per game as a junior. Gray is a three-year varsity starter.

Also back are seniors Jessica Smith and Kadee Milligan, who both averaged six points last season, and senior Greyson Huff.

Newcomers to watch include juniors Luci Stubblefield and Lily Pollard, senior Meagan Healy and sophomore Mara Serafini.

"We feel that we have some great experience returning," said CWC coach Clinton Wolff. "We have four other girls who saw significant varsity playing time last spring as well. We feel we have more depth than we have had in the past."

Carmi also plays in the tournaments at Harrisburg and Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD MULES

As for Fairfield itself, the Lady Mules went 23-9 in 2019 and 14-3 in the spring and have one starter back in senior Valorie Dagg. Head coach Tonya Conrad also marked sophomore Rylee Edwards as a player to watch.

Conrad said her team's strengths were "defense and tempo" and that expectations were to finish near the top of the league and be "competitive in every contest."

Fairfield hosts its own tournament, as mentioned, and competes in the Robinson tournament in addition to Eldorado.

"Our conference will be very competitive again this year," Wolff said. "Hamilton County will once again be very good. Fairfield, Eldorado, Edwards County are always competitive and add in Flora, our league is pretty tough."

