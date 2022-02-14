Girls Basketball | Hargrove leads Christopher past Edwards County

CHRISTOPHER — Sophomore forward Amiah Hargrove demonstrated Monday night why she is a Division I talent, pouring in 34 points to lead Christopher to a convincing 61-30 opening-round win over Edwards County in the Class 1A regional tournament hosted by the Bearcats.

With the victory, the Bearcats improve to 24-3 overall and will host Webber Township at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship game. Edwards County wraps up the season with an overall record of 10-20.

Hargrove finished 14-of-24 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

"I was feeling it tonight," said Hargrove, who fell three points shy of her school-record 37 points for a single game. "When I get some steals on defense and am able to make things happen for my teammates, I know we're really rolling on the offensive end."

Monday's game was practically over midway through the first quarter as the Bearcats pressed on defense and built a double-digit lead rather quickly. By the end of the period, the Bearcats led 23-5 with Hargrove accounting for 14 of those points. The advantage grew to 19 points by the intermission at 37-18 and a whopping 35 points by the conclusion of the third period at 58-23. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"What we wanted to do was kind of dictate the tempo early, and we did," said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. "We knew that if we could pressure them and get them out of their comfort zone, we'd be OK. That's kind of the way we want to play all the time because we know that we can have success if we execute like we did tonight."

Shurtz said he wasn't surprised Hargrove had surpassed the 30-point mark Monday.

"She's just so smooth. You don't even realize half the time how many points she has scored. Tonight, her teammates did a very good job of looking for her on the offensive end and she did a very good job of being really selective with her shots, and when she was covered, kicking it out to an open teammate."

Shurtz added that the Bearcats need to repeat the performance against Webber Township in the title match Thursday.

"If we can do Thursday what we did tonight - get off to a quick start - and put four quarters together, I think we will be very tough to beat. The girls thought they put 3 1/2 good quarters together tonight. But they're looking for four."

Edwards County coach Johnathan Henton said there wasn't much he or his team could do to stop the Bearcats.

"Christopher is a lot quicker than what they looked like on film," he said. "All five of their starters are quick and aggressive. We tried to match up, but we just couldn't handle their press."

Henton said that once the Lions fell behind by 20, he knew it was just a matter of playing out the string.

"It was a little shocking to the girls to be honest," he said. "You can't turn the ball over as much as we did (17 in the first half and 27 for the game) and expect to win. After a while, we got settled in, but by then it was too late."

In addition to Hargrove's 34, Jessica Gordon was also in double figures for the Bearcats. She totaled 14 points, which included three triples.

