Girls Basketball | Hargrove leads Christopher to win over Murphysboro

DU QUOIN — In a season-opening 49-40 loss to Woodlawn on Monday night, the Christopher girls learned that merely showing up and putting the best player on the court isn’t a guarantee of success.

On Wednesday night, the Bearcats put that hard lesson to use against a team that simply wasn’t going to be able to do anything about it.

Scoring the first 13 points in barely two minutes, Christopher put the running clock into play during the fourth quarter of a 55-16 win over Murphysboro in Anders Gym.

Six-two sophomore Amiah Hargrove rolled up 28 points, 15 rebounds and four steals in roughly 2 ½ quarters before taking the final 11:28 off after the Bearcats established a 50-9 advantage.

“This was a lot better than Monday night,” said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. “No one likes to lose the first game, but when you come out of it and talk about what you need to work on, then come out in the next game and execute … I’m pretty pleased.”

Execution is one thing. Putting the ball in the hoop is another. In Hargrove, the Bearcats have a player who does it in an efficient fashion. She was 11 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line. Maybe one of those 13 shots was slightly outside the context of the offense, and it was still a pretty clean look at a 3-pointer that rimmed out.

Even more impressive was on a night where Hargrove could have given a minimal effort and still gotten her average, she played hard. She worked the offensive glass in the first 4 ½ minutes of the third quarter as though the game were still in doubt. She passed willingly and used her long arms to affect the Red Devils’ offense.

Simply put, she played like a player with multiple Division I offers who is only going to get better.

“We learned that we needed to work together more,” she said. “We learned that we need to bounce back and we did a great job of that, based on our game Monday. I was really happy with how we moved the ball around, took good shots and made smarter decisions.

“We learned a lot from Monday. We struggled on defense Monday and I thought we did a better job on hedging screens. We came out and executed today, and it showed.”

Shurtz attacked Murphysboro (0-2) with a fullcourt press that had Hargrove at the top, using her incredible wingspan. The Red Devils turned the ball over on each of their first five possessions. When they did get their halfcourt offense set, the result was usually a forced shot or another turnover.

Christopher took a 23-4 lead after a quarter behind 15 points from Hargrove, then pushed it to 43-7 at the half. The Bearcats got three 3-pointers from Jessica Gordon and didn’t take their foot off the gas until Hargrove and other starters got the game’s remainder off.

“We’ve got a pretty experienced group,” Shurtz said. “You know, we have a target on our backs now after we won the conference last year, so that’s different. We showed tonight that we can apply what we learned from one game to the next.”

India Harris scored 11 points for Murphysboro, which is in the middle of a rebuilding project under second-year coach Karen Jurich.

In the nightcap, Du Quoin carved out an 11-point halftime lead and leaned on its defense to stop Woodlawn 37-23.

The Indians (2-0) can claim the tourney title if they beat Christopher in Friday night’s late game.

