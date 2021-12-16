Girls Basketball | Hargrove’s last second shot gives Christopher a win over Vienna

CHRISTOPHER — The battle for first place of the Black Diamond West came down to the last five seconds when the smallest girl on the court pulled down a rebound over the tallest girl and fed Amiah Hargrove for a short basket with 5.2 left to lift Christopher to a 49-47 win over Vienna in a girls basketball game Thursday night.

“It came down to a rebound from one of the smallest people on the floor,” said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. “She had the presence of mind to get the rebound and reverse pivot with the 6’1” girl coming right down her throat to see the open person cutting to the basket.”

Christopher improved to 9-1 and 4-0 in the Black Diamond West with its 12th straight conference win dating back to last season while Vienna had its nine game winning streak snapped to fall to 9-2 and 4-1 in the conference.

“Something as simple as a free throw situation that you’ve been doing since third grade,” said Vienna coach Rick Metcalf. “If you don’t secure the rebound you don’t deserve to win the game.”

The winning play started with 35 seconds left and the score tied. Hargrove took a jumper in the lane and the ball bounced to the right where Emmy Vinson grabbed the rebound for Vienna, but Hargrove tied her up for a jump ball and the Lady Bearcats retained the ball with the possession arrow.

“I had no idea about the possession arrow I just went after the ball because she put it down I figured I could get a steal to get the ball back," Hargrove said.

Hargrove was then fouled by Vinson, but missed the front end of the one-and-one, but Tori Crain stole the rebound from 6’1’’ Macie Whiting and passed to Hargrove for the winner.

“It kind of came off wrong, but Tori got an amazing rebound – the smallest girl on the court over the biggest girl on the court – it was amazing,” Hargrove said. “I screamed “T” and she threw me an amazing pass and luckily I was able to put the shot back in.”

Just before that last sequence Vienna was at the line with a chance to give the Lady Eagles the lead, but missed two free throws.

Christopher trailed for most of the first half. Down by seven with 5:14 left in the second quarter, the Lady Bearcats came alive after shooting the 3-of-17 from the field over the first 10:46.

Crain got the rally started with a basket from under the net. Emily VanHoorebeke followed with a jumper from the right corner and Hargrove kept it going with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one, 13-12, with 2:11 left.

Ayva Rush stopped the run with a 3-pointer from the right side, but Jessica Gordon got that one back with a 3-pointer of her own from right of the key.

Rush turned the ball over by stepping on the sideline, but she redeemed herself with a steal and basket, but the Lady Bearcats closed out with a basket by Hargrove followed by a steal by Crain and a pass to Hargrove for a layup with 4.9 seconds left to give Chistopher its first lead of the game, 19-18, at the half.

