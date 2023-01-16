Girls Basketball | Herrin holds off West Frankfort at Mid-Winter Classic

WEST FRANKFORT — It was not a work of art by any means, but Herrin High School's girls basketball team slugged its way to a 48-41 win over the host West Frankfort Redbirds on Monday in the opening round of the Mid-Winter Classic hosted by West Frankfort.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 8-12 overall, while the Redbirds fall to 4-17.

Herrin, which avenged a 50-40 loss at home to the Redbirds earlier this month, led at each quarter break: 9-5, 19-11 and 34-27.

Junior guard Jersey Summers paced the offense for the Tigers with 13 points. Karli Mann followed with eight points as did Gracie Craft. Sophie Schramm checked in with seven. Janiya Harrison dropped in four. Sydney Allen accounted for three and Branson Hill had two.

The Redbirds were led by sophomore forward Bailey Neibch's 11 points. She was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Senior Lani Wolfe was also in double figures with 10. Aleah Russell netted seven. April Dimitroff, Evyn Lemmon and Makayla Shelton each tacked on four points. Presli Britton added one.

"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well tonight," said Herrin first-year coach Jacob Emling. "We did a much better job with our help defense. What we struggled at was defensive rebounding. We have to do a better job of rebounding the rest of the tournament."

Emling said the Tigers have been playing better ball of late, which included an eye-opening home win over Centralia last week.

"We're playing better. I think our effort and attitude have been good. Beating West Frankfort tonight was important for us. We wanted to avenge that win they had at our place. And we managed to do that tonight."

Redbirds head coach Jason Thrash said he was disappointed with the outcome.

"We just didn't execute on the offensive end," he said. "And we missed too many free throws."

West Frankfort attempted a whopping 35 tosses and made good on only 19.

"We missed 16 and lost by seven," Thrash said. "I thought we also gave Herrin too many second-shot opportunities."

Thrash added that the Redbirds must bounce back quickly from this defeat.

"We still have games left with Sesser-Valier/Waltonville (Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.) and Pinckneyville (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)," he said. "We have to come ready to play."

Herrin will take on Pinckneyville at 5 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up tourney play with a 6 p.m. game Thursday against Sesser-Valier/Waltonville.