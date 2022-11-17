Girls Basketball | Herrin opens season with win over Anna-Jonesboro

HERRIN — Three players reached double figures Thursday as the Herrin High School girls basketball team opened the season with a decisive 67-26 victory over visiting Anna-Jonesboro.

Junior guard Lexi Pickles paced the attack with 15 points. Fellow junior Jersey Summers and freshman Gracie Craft followed with 13 apiece for Herrin. Karli Mann checked in with nine points.

Sophomore Sophie Schramm contributed eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Sydney Allen hit for six. Senior Loreal Tucker accounted for four points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Janiya Harrison added one point.

The Tigers led at each quarter break: 14-11, 34-20, and 53-25.

Herrin first-year head coach Jacob Emling said he was pleased with his team's performance.

"The girls responded tonight. They have bought in to everything we have been teaching in practice," Emling said. "We wanted to run the floor and pressure defensively, and we did. We talked about defending the home court, and tonight, we were able to do that, too."

Emling said the Tigers need to take advantage of their athletic ability and create points for the offense off their defensive pressure.

"We have about nine athletes that we can run out there throughout the game, and at least tonight, that made a big difference. We think we can wear some people down."

Emling said free-throw shooting needs to improve, however. Herrin converted only 14-of-33 attempts or 42%.

Wildcats first-year head coach Rob Shepard was not happy with his team's performance.

"We've got to find some players who have some heart. We're not playing the way we practiced," Shepard said.

A-J was led in scoring by Savannah Smith and Jayci Needling with six points each. Kansas Craig flipped in four points. Riley Cruse and Jayda Shepard added three points apiece.

The Tigers play at Carbondale on Saturday. The junior varsity game is set for 11 a.m.