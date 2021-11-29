Girls Basketball | Herrin pauses season due to COVID-19

Herrin's girls basketball season is on pause as of Monday night after multiple positive tests for COVID-19 were diagnosed within the program.

The Tigers' SIRR Ohio opener Tuesday night at Benton has been postponed with no makeup date. Herrin went 4-1 last week at Hamilton County's tournament and is 5-2 on the young season.

Benton coach Andy Sloan said Monday night on Twitter that he was hoping to find a replacement opponent for Tuesday.

It's not known when Herrin will be able to practice or play again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0