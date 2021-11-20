Girls Basketball | Herrin surges past Carbondale, 47-26

HERRIN — Senior Presli Karnes scored two of her game-high 16 points on a lay-in basket followed by a 3-pointer from senior Regan Deaton to extend a five-point lead (24-19) to a 10-point spread (29-19) midway through the third period and helped the host Herrin Tigers to surge past visiting Carbondale, 47-26, Saturday afternoon in nonconference play.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Terriers fall to 0-2.

"We started out slow at the start of the game and we started out slow at the start of the third quarter. We have to correct that. We have to be ready to play from the start," said Herrin assistant coach Mike Mooneyham, filling in for head coach Chris Roberts, who was battling an illness.

Mooneyham said the Tigers committed only five turnovers the entire game in a road loss to Anna-Jonesboro Thursday, yet turned it over the first five times they touched the ball against Carbondale.

"I don't know what it was," Mooneyham said of the miscues. "It wasn't anything they (Terriers) were doing to us defensively. We were doing it to ourselves. We missed a lot of easy shots, but we finally settled down and did a lot of good things with the basketball. Our four senior starters (Karnes, Deaton, Taylor Cornelius and Meghyn Blankenship) have played together for four years now and they're smart. They have some talent. You mix Jersey (sophomore Summers) in there being aggressive and that was the difference in the game today."

Herrin led by three after one period at 8-5 and upped the ante to nine points at 22-13 by the half. The Terriers were down 10 after three periods at 31-21 before the Tigers pushed the advantage out of reach of the visitors.

In addition to Karnes' 16, all of which were two-point field goals down low in the paint, Summers and Cornelius each hit double digits with 10 apiece. Deaton contributed seven. Blankenship and Sydney Allen added two points each.

Carbondale countered with one player in double figures. Senior Jessie Harper led the charge for the Terriers with 10 points. Madysyn Butler followed with eight. Alana Ellsworth chipped in six. Emma Bickel had two.

"I felt like we played so much better compared to our first game against Anna-Jonesboro Tuesday," said first-year Terriers head coach Tracy Hill. "Like I told the girls, it's going to be a process. We've just got to keep working hard to get better offensively and defensively. We've got to buy into the program. We have to show up at practice. We have to work hard. I can't emphasize enough the importance of that."

Hill said the Terriers are talented.

"It's just going to take some time until everything jells," she said. "It's a new program - new coaches. We all have to get to know one another. But mainly we need to work hard in order to be successful."

Hill added that CCHS is a young, inexperienced team with only one senior starter in Harper. Against the Tigers, one junior (Emma Bickel), two sophomores (Butler and Ellsworth) and one freshman (Terryianna Scott) joined Harper in the starting lineup.

Senior Sierra Sherrill played well defensively off the bench.

"Sierra was a volleyball player. She never played basketball before," Hill said. "Today, was her first time on the floor getting minutes. But she's so athletic that she will help us.

Carbondale returns to action Monday at Johnston City followed by a match Tuesday at Carterville.

Herrin, meanwhile, will compete at the Hamilton County tournament beginning Monday.

Mooneyham said beating Carbondale to gain some momentum going into the tournament should help the ballclub.

"It's good," he said. "If we can make shots, we're going to be pretty good. That's the key to our whole season."

