JOHNSTON CITY — The Johnston City High School girls basketball team earned its 14th win of the season on Wednesday, which was its third straight, with a 67-45 triumph over Webber Township.

Other recent victories have come against Sesser-Valier-Waltonville last Thursday and Wayne City this past Saturday.

Carsyn Clark was top gun for the Indians against Webber Township with 20 points. Earlie Garland followed with 12 points. Makenzie Mowery and Bailey Weber each tallied seven points. Mollie Cullum and Emma Moake dropped in five points apiece. Anna Frey paced the Trojans with 16 points.

The Indians led 22-6 after one period and 29-21 at the half before exploding for 23 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 52-29.

The Tribe plays host to Carbondale tonight, Thursday Jan. 2.