 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Girls Basketball | Johnston City gets win over Galatia in opener

  • 0
GALATIA — Carsyn Clark poured in 18 points Monday to lead the Johnston City Indians girls basketball team to a come-from-behind 39-34 win over host Galatia. 
Trailing 32-23 at the start of the fourth period, the Indians rallied to outscore the Bearcats 16-2 over the final eight minutes. Clark tallied eight of her 18 in the last quarter.
Zoe Cullum and McKenzie Mowery added field goals, as well, and Hope Newell, Emma Moake and Mowery added free throws. Mowery finished with eight points.
Galatia was paced by two double-figure scorers - Taylor (13) and Evans (10).

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News