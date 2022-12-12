Girls Basketball | Johnston City improves to 7-1 with win over Hardin County

JOHNSTON CITY — Three players scored in double figures as the Johnston City Indians romped past Hardin County, 52-18, in non-conference girls basketball action Monday night.

The Tribe led 20-7 after one period, 39-13 at the half and 50-16 after three periods. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter as the Indians led by 30 points or more.

With the win, Johnston City improves to 7-1 overall and will travel to Du Quoin on Tuesday and then on to Goreville on Thursday in a key BDC West battle. Hardin County falls to 1-5 overall.

Top scorers for the Indians were junior Carsyn Clark and senior Bailey Weber with 11 each. Junior Hope Newell followed with 10. Emma Moake dropped in seven points. Zoee Cullum contributed six. Kylie Dugger flipped in four. Peyton Smith netted two and Mollie Curry had one.

"The girls, so far, have been playing hard and getting better," said Johnston City coach Ryan Shick. "And that's our focus - to get better every single game. We kind of played Hardin County's game tonight instead of ours. We let them dictate the tempo, so we started off a little sluggish because of that."

Shick said his ballclub eventually settled down offensively.

"This is a good group of girls. They've been getting better every game," he said. "They've been taking it to our opponents most every night. They just play hard."

Shick said there was no lack of effort against the Cougars on Monday, just a lack of pace.

"Hardin got us out of our rhythm somewhat tonight, but I'm most impressed with how hard we have worked throughout the season."

Clark said she likes what she has seen of her team early this season.

"I think we're playing pretty well right now," she said. "We've won three in a row now. We seem to be working well together. We pass the ball around. We get it inside and we make our shots. Overall, we've done well."

Clark said playing smaller schools like Hardin County help build confidence that can pay off later when playing stronger teams like Christopher and Goreville.

The Cougars were led offensively Monday by Madison Mott and Maddie Hepp with eight points each. Riley Patton added two.

"We don't play a lot of bigger schools like Johnston City," said Hardin County first-year coach Amy Weaver. "And we don't usually see so many players with the size JC has and that was good for our girls. We don't have a lot of height on our team."

Weaver said that despite her team's record she is proud of the fact that the girls continue to show improvement both in practice and in the games.

"I'm learning how to coach them, and I think they're learning right along with me," she said. "I've been very impressed with what all they have been accomplishing."

Weaver said that although she didn't score any points against Johnston City, she likes the work that her point guard - Halley Wallace - has shown in the early season.

"Halley is turning out to be a good player for us," she said.