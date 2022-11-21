Girls Basketball | Johnston City moves to 3-0 with win over Pope County

The Johnston City girls basketball team remains perfect on the season following Monday's 55-23 non-conference home win over Pope County.

The Indians blew out to a 17-8 first-period lead and extended the advantage to 20 points by intermission at 33-13.

JC put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates, 20-3, to take a commanding 53-16 lead.

Subs filled the floor in the fourth period with a running clock.

Top scorer for the Tribe was Carsyn Clark with 14 points. Mackenzie Mowery was one notch behind her with 13. Kylie Dugger added seven.

Pacing the Pope County offense was Elyse Ibata with 10 points.

"We started the first and third quarters on big runs," said JC head coach David Shick. "We keep playing better and better, growing every game."

JC returns to action next Monday at home against Vienna in a Black Diamond Conference West battle.