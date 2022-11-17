Girls Basketball | Johnston City runs past Elverado

Hope Newell knocked down 13 points Thursday to lead the Johnston City High School girls basketball team to a 62-19 win over Elverado in non-conference play.
With the win, the Tribe improves to 2-0 on the season. Carsyn Clark and Emma Moake accounted for nine points each. Zoee Cullum netted eight points. Bailey Weber dumped in six. Earlie Garland and Kylie Dugger had four apiece.
"The effort was great tonight and the girls played team basketball," said Indians head coach David Shick.
Elverado was led by Martin's 10 points.
JC led 43-8 at the half.
The Indians next play Monday at home against Pope County.
