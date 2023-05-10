Three local standouts on the basketball court recently announced plans to accept scholarship offers from John A. Logan College.

Jerzy Bittle of Marion, Ensley Tedeschi of Benton, and India Harris of Murphysboro all plan to make the short trek to Carterville to compete for the Volunteers.

Bittle, a 5-foot-9 point guard, finished her career at Marion as the all-time leading scorer with 1,850 points.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to continue my basketball career at Logan,” Bittle said. “The coach there (Amanda Shelby) told me I would get to play and that’s what excites me. I can’t wait to compete at the next level.”

Bittle said she plans to put in countless hours of practice this spring and summer preparing for her freshman season.

“Basketball has always been special to me, which is why I plan to work hard to make a difference at Logan. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity.”

Marion coach Melissa Courter said she is confident that Bittle will elevate her game at the collegiate level.

“I think it’s a great move for Jerzy to stay close to home with a supporting family and friends,” Courter said. “I believe she can make a difference at Logan.

“Jerzy worked hard to become a better player for us and I believe she will do the same there,” Courter added. “She also improved considerably as a defensive player and became a strong team leader for us.”

Benton’s Tedeschi is a 6-foot-1 point guard, who averaged 18 points-per-game for the Rangeretttes and finished with 1,427 career points.

“Logan should be a good fit for Ensley,” said Benton coach Dave Brown. “It’s a chance to grow her game at a school that is close to home.”

Brown said Tedeschi will get out of the game what she puts into it, and he is confident she will work hard to become an impact player in college.

“Personally, I think the sky’s the limit for Ensley,” he said. “She has the talent to be successful and she has the work ethic. I think she will shine at Logan. I really do.”

Tedeschi said she chose Logan because it was the right school for her.

“It’s local and I already knew some of the other players on the team. From what I can see, it has everything I need to get to the next level academically.”

The Benton senior says she plans to major in sports psychology.

“I want to get better at everything – ball handling, passing, shooting – and it’s important I get stronger,” Tedeschi said. “Added strength will help me finish around the basket.”

Tedeschi said she’s not quite sure yet what her role will be with the team, but she plans to be ready for any challenge.

“Point guard, shooting guard … it doesn’t really matter to me,” Tedeschi said. “I’m pretty versatile. Whatever I can do to help the team.”

Tedeschi added that college basketball has been a dream of her’s since she was little.

“My mom (the former Lori Ann Pigg of Harrisburg) played college ball at Southeastern Illinois College and Brescia University,” she said. “That motivated me to want to do the same.”

Murphysboro’s Harris is another John A. Logan College signee. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 15.7 points-per-game last season for the Red Devils. She also yanked down 101 rebounds or just under four each game.

“I picked Logan because it’s close to home and I know some of the players on the team,” Harris said. “It also helped that my high school number (24) was available. I think that was a sign that I should go there.”

Harris has been the best player on a less-than-talented Murphysboro squad all four seasons. She has been a physical presence in the paint and can handle the ball at the point guard slot.

Demonstrating her versatility, Harris most recently won the shot put and 100-meter dash events at the River-to-River Conference track meet.

“India is the strongest girl in our school,” said Red Devils coach Rob Kirk. “She’s been in the weight room a lot. She has the size, strength and talent to be successful, as well as a love for the sport and competitive fire that are hard to match.

“I firmly believe India will be successful in college because she will be playing with other talented players,” Kirk added. “She will push herself to be a better player.”

Harris, who battled a knee injury as a sophomore, said she is fully recovered and is excited about the prospects of playing college basketball.

“I believe that playing with other talented players will better show my ability,” Harris said. “At Logan, I plan to outwork people in practice because college ball is a big deal. And I want to play.”