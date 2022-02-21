Girls Basketball | Local teams vie for sectional titles

There are eight local schools fighting for a sectional championship in girls basketball this week.

Four of those local teams are competing at the Class 1A Sesser-Valier Sectional; three at the Class 2A Nashville Sectional; and one at the Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional.

On paper, the team with the best chance of capturing a sectional crown would be the Christopher Bearcats.

Under the guidance of head coach Seiger Shurtz, the Bearcats have compiled a 25-3 overall record, including an unbeaten run in the Black Diamond Conference West standings. Christopher won its own regional last week and will only have to travel eight miles to the north to play on the Sesser hardwood.

The Bearcats will meet Gallatin County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional opener. Goreville will take on Woodlawn in the 7:30 p.m. contest. The winners will meet up at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to advance to the Wayne City Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.

"We must stay out of foul trouble, limit our opponents' scoring opportunities and play an up-tempo style of game both offensively and defensively in order to have success," said Shurtz. "Of course, we'd love to do that against every team, but sometimes, you have to pick your spots."

The Gallatin County Hawks have put together an 18-13 overall record. Goreville - a team Christopher has beaten twice - has twice defeated Gallatin County. The Hawks are led by 5-foot-6 junior guard Carly Foster and 6-foot-3 senior center Kenzie Russell. Both are double-figure scorers. Foster had a season-high 38 points last month against Hardin County.

The Bearcats are paced by 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Amiah Hargrove, averaging 25 points per game, and 5-foot junior guard Jessica Gordon, averaging nine points.

Of note, Christopher is averaging 49 points per game, while only allowing 31. The Bearcats defeated Webber Township 46-30 for the regional championship.

Goreville, 21-10 overall, crushed Pope County 61-34 in the regional championship game Friday. Abby Crompton leads the Blackcats in scoring (16 points per game) and rebounding (9).

Woodlawn (19-9 overall) is led by sophomore guard Jase Burkett at 12 points per game. Junior forward Ella Bequette is tops in rebounds with eight per contest. The Cardinals beat Marissa-Coulterville 46-35 to win its regional title.

In Class 2A, the Carterville Lions (25-6 overall) will square off with Nashville for the third time this season. The two teams split their regular season games in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, both winning on the other's home court. Nashville won 61-55 at Carterville on Dec. 14 and then lost to the Lions, 42-34, in overtime, on Jan. 27.

Senior guard Alecia Doyle paces the Lions' attack at 17 points per game. Sophomore sister, Amayah, is tops in rebounding at seven per game.

The Hornets (20-8 overall) won the league race with a record of 7-1 as compared to the Lions' 6-2. Carterville dropped its league finale to Pinckneyville.

Alyssa Cole, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, is the team's leading scorer for Nashville. A member of the 1,000-point club, she follows in the footsteps of her mother (the former Jennifer York), the school's all-time leading scorer.

The Hornets advanced to the sectional based on its 39-30 regional championship victory over Beese Central. Carterville advances to the sectional by virtue of its 48-41 win over Du Quoin in the regional finale.

"I anticipate a very good game Tuesday night," said Lions head coach Todd Rogers. "It's been back-and-forth between Nashville and us. Both teams play good defense and both play hard. We're both very familiar with one another and we both respect one another. It will be a battle."

Asked if playing on the Hornets' home floor was a big advantage for Nashville, Rogers said he didn't think so.

"I don't put a lot of stock in where you play a game," he said. "It should be a good, competitive game no matter where we play. We just have to execute on both ends of the floor. And make some shots, of course. Things always work out better when you do that. I don't think you will see anything special or flashy from either of us - just good basketball."

Carterville has now won nine consecutive regional titles and 18 overall in school history dating back to 1980. Rogers has presided over five as a head coach.

The winner of the Carterville-Nashville game, which is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday will meet the winner of the Breese Mater Dei-Benton game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Rangerettes (23-5 overall and winner of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference with a 9-1 mark) advanced to the sectional after taking out Hamilton County Friday, 36-19.

They are led most nights by 6-foot-2 junior guard Ensley Tedeschi, who will get ample support from junior forward Braelyn Miller and senior guard Jacey Eubanks.

Breese Mater Dei (18-12 overall) is paced by junior guard Kailynn Kruep's 11.2 points per game and freshman post player Alyssa Koerkenmeier's six rebounds.

The Knights beat Freeburg, 35-33, in the regional championship game to advance to Nashville. The winner of the Nashville Sectional advances to the Vandalia Super-Sectional on Feb. 28. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

In Class 3A, the lone Southern Illinois representative is Mount Vernon. The Rams are 24-5 overall and were a perfect 10-0 in the South Seven Conference under head coach Jeff Lonnom.

They will meet up with Bethalto Civic Memorial (29-4) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bethalto. Senior guards Claire Heinzman, Jacie Dees and Kennady Hayes pace the Rams' attack.

Should Mount Vernon win, it would face the winner of Mattoon (27-2) vs. Troy Triad (21-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner of the Bethalto Sectional advances to the Highland Super-Sectional on Feb. 28. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

