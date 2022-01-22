Girls Basketball | Marion cruises to a win over Carbondale at Mid-Winter Classic

CARBONDALE — A smothering diamond press defense allowed the Marion girls basketball team to build an early lead and the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 63-35 win over Carbondale on Saturday morning at the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic tournament.

The game also counted in the South Seven Conference standings and lifted Marion's overall record to 12-11 with a 4-2 mark in the league. Carbondale dropped to 4-17 and 0-5.

Marion's other games in the tournament were a loss to eventual champion Carterville and a win over Massac County.

"I'm proud of my girls," said Marion coach Casey Rose. "We didn't start the week off the right way but we responded in back-to-back games where we grinded it out and then imposed our will on a team."

Gracie Connor and Jerzy Bittle both scored 20 points for the Lady Wildcats, who jumped out to leads of 13-2 and 18-4 in the first quarter with Karris Rhine causing havoc in that diamond press.

"That's something we've been messing around with but it was nice to be able to fix a few things on it," Rose said. "We usually let people catch the ball in the middle too much and when they do we just fall back. But we did a good job of keeping them on the sideline and anticipating passes."

Connor had eight points and Bittle had seven in those first eight minutes. The lead hit 20 points on a Connor basket at the 5:50 mark of the second quarter.

Connor tossed in four more buckets in the frame, which also included a 3-pointer by Lydia Phelps and a pair of free throws by Payton Strobel as the lead grew to 42-11 before halftime.

Rhine added seven points and Alexis Ucci had all five of her points in the third quarter. Lily Garrett and Krista Elliott also scored for Marion.

"I've been saying it and I don't know if it's the truth or not but we finished 2-1 in this tournament and I think we got second place for the second time in program history," Rose said. "We're 4-2 in the conference so we're in the driver's seat to tie for second with Centralia."

A tweet posted on the official Carbondale athletics feed confirmed that Marion was awarded second place in the tournament, which concluded with Mount Vernon edging Massac County by one point in the final game.

Jessie Harper nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Carbondale, which had played Massac County and Anna-Jonesboro tough in its previous two games.

"I was disappointed with how we played in the first half," said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. "We've been playing so much better the last couple of games and we came out kind of flat and didn't handle the ball very well. We let their pressure bother us and we made some bad decisions.

"But I was proud of how we came back and responded in the second half. It's difficult when your shots aren't falling and you're making bad decisions. But I was proud of our effort in the second half."

Madysyn Butler added eight points and Shariah Davis had seven for the Terriers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0