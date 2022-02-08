Girls Basketball | Marion gets win over Herrin

MARION — The Marion High School girls basketball team turned 16 steals into their 16th win of the season Tuesday night.

The Lady Wildcats cranked up the defensive pressure and pulled away late for a 49-37 win over Williamson County rival Herrin on Senior Night.

Marion improved to 16-12 with the victory.

“We wanted Gracie Connor, Karris Rhine and Lily Garrett to leave this court with a win,” said Marion coach Casey Rose.

Garrett left it a few seconds earlier than Rhine and Connor after fouling out of the game with an offensive foul after an offensive rebound. But the senior had six of those 16 steals and scored six points for the Lady Wildcats.

Connor dropped in 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Rhine chipped in four points but also handled point guard duties and played hounding defense.

Marion led 23-20 at the half but went into the fourth quarter with a 35-26 advantage.

“We started off going to some zone stuff like we’ve been doing all year,” Rose said. “We’ve been playing around with some man-to-man and we switched to that about halfway through and it worked for us. The key to the game was really guarding.

“Offensively, we knew we could get a lot of things going. We were able to get it going after taking some time and seeing what we had. The patience that we’re gaining as a team is phenomenal.”

Jerzy Bittle, who was recognized after the game for recently joining the 1,000-point club at Marion, led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points. Alexis Ucci chipped in seven and Payton Strobel had five.

Presli Karnes led Herrin with 14 points. Jersey Summers had 12 and Regan Deaton hit two 3-pointers for six.

Both teams will be a part of the Herrin Class 3A Regional that begins Saturday with Herrin taking on Carbondale.

Tuesday’s semifinals, which start at 6 p.m., will begin with No. 1-seed Mattoon playing either Herrin or Carbondale, followed by Marion taking on Centralia. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

