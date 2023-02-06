CARBONDALE — In a game where baskets were a premium, Marion, led by Jerzy Bittle’s 16 points beat a scrappy Carbondale team 37-27 in a South Seven girls’ basketball contest on Monday night.

“A win is a win - I’ll take it,” said Marion coach Melissa Courter. “Carbondale has gotten a lot better and they gave us a run for our money. We had to take yesterday off which is not like us, but it is what it is playing two games back to back.”

Marion improved to 14-15 overall, 6-4, in the conference to hold onto third place while the Terriers dropped to 10-19 and 2-7 in the conference.

“Anytime you can hold Marion to 37 points that’s a very good defensive effort,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “I felt like we played the best defense that we’ve played all season. Our intensity was there and our effort was there and I was just proud our girls. Offensively, we got the shots that we wanted. We got high percentage shots and were executing our plays getting the ball inside, but we just had a hard time making them fall. Anytime you can hold a team to under 40 you put yourself in a position to win.”

Carbondale trailed by 12 heading into the fourth quarter and after a burst starting with a 3-point play by Keniya Ward on a layup and a free throw followed by a 3-pointer by Madysin Butler from the right corner cut the lead to six with 3:57 remaining.

However, that was as close as the scrappy Terriers would get. Marion closed out the game at the free throw line making 5-of-9 to hold onto the South Seven win.

The game got off to a rousing start with Bittle sinking a 3-pointer from the right side of the top of the key right off the tipoff. Malaya Tarver got two of those points back on a putback and Dalia Roman followed with a jumper from the left corner to give the Terriers a 4-3 lead with 5:45 remaining.

Kristen Kadela got the lead back for the Lady Wildcats on a jumper from the right side and Bittle added to the lead by splitting two free throws 1:44 later.

After Roman sank a 3-pointer from the left corner, Marion went on a 6-0 run to close out the first quarter with a 12-7 lead.

After missing its first three shots from the field, Marion was limited to just eight points in the second quarter by making 4-of-8 free throws and two baskets to take a 20-8 lead at the half.

Carbondale had trouble finding the range missing all nine of their shots, including two from beyond the arc. However, the Terriers weren’t shutout when Butler was fouled on a drive with 2:36 left and missed her first, but made her second free throw.