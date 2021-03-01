Girls Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — After some close losses and a really lopsided one, the Marion girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night with a 73-51 romp over South Seven Conference rival Carbondale.
Marion (1-6) jumped out to a 12-0 lead after starting the game with a basket from lone senior Maegan Dillon. Junior Gracie Connor added two free throws and then sophomore standout Jerzy Bittle went on a personal seven-point run.
Bittle converted a three-point play and then capped the opening flurry with a jumper before Carbondale got its first points from Emma Bickel with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats led 23-4 after sophomore Alexis Hutchcraft became the fifth Marion player to score. Bittle hit two 3-pointers before the period ended with Marion ahead 30-6.
Marion was hitting shots from all over the floor in building the early lead that led to head coach Casey Rose getting his first career victory.
"If that continues to happen," Rose said, "we'll take that scoring any time."
Marion was outscored in the second quarter, but a triple by Payton Strobel gave the Lady Wildcats a 41-13 lead with 3:25 left in the half, which ended at 45-23.
Bittle picked up her third and fourth fouls with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter. She was also given a technical foul, which counted as her fifth personal and fouled her out of the game.
Bittle had 20 points. Connor finished as the game's leading scorer with 24, with nine of those coming in the second quarter.
The result kept Carbondale winless — and came on Senior Night when Faith Halliday, Torrey Taylor and Sofia Murillo were honored — but was a much-needed win for Marion, which has close losses to Centralia and Massac County (in overtime) on its ledger.
"We were definitely due for it," Rose said. "We've had a few games that have been really close and we finally got that monkey off our back so to speak.
"And we did it with Jerzy not playing in the fourth quarter so that's also a situation we withstood as a team."
Dillon also reached double figures with 10 points for Marion.
Halliday led Carbondale with 15 points. Bickel added 12 and Jessie Harper had 11.
Marion finishes its season this weekend but first plays three more games against West Frankfort, Carbondale and Mount Vernon.