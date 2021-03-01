Girls Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — After some close losses and a really lopsided one, the Marion girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night with a 73-51 romp over South Seven Conference rival Carbondale.

Marion (1-6) jumped out to a 12-0 lead after starting the game with a basket from lone senior Maegan Dillon. Junior Gracie Connor added two free throws and then sophomore standout Jerzy Bittle went on a personal seven-point run.

Bittle converted a three-point play and then capped the opening flurry with a jumper before Carbondale got its first points from Emma Bickel with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Wildcats led 23-4 after sophomore Alexis Hutchcraft became the fifth Marion player to score. Bittle hit two 3-pointers before the period ended with Marion ahead 30-6.

Marion was hitting shots from all over the floor in building the early lead that led to head coach Casey Rose getting his first career victory.

"If that continues to happen," Rose said, "we'll take that scoring any time."

Marion was outscored in the second quarter, but a triple by Payton Strobel gave the Lady Wildcats a 41-13 lead with 3:25 left in the half, which ended at 45-23.