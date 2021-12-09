Girls Basketball | Mount Vernon shoots lights out in win over Marion

MARION — Seniors Kennedy Hayes and Claire Heinzman combined for 38 points Thursday - 19 each - to lead the Mount Vernon High School girls basketball team to a resounding 66-43 win over host Marion.

With the victory, the Rams improve to 2-0 in the South Seven Conference and 8-2 overall. The Wildcats fall to 1-2 in the league and 3-6 overall.

Mount Vernon shot extremely well as a team, converting 26-of-48 shots from the field (54 percent), including 8-of-19 from beyond the 3-point arc (42 percent). The only time the Rams struggled shooting the ball was from the free-throw line, making good on only 6-of-13 attempts (46 percent).

"It's really a relief to see some of those shots go in tonight," said Rams head coach Jeff Lonnon. "We had been on about a four-game shooting slump. We couldn't throw it in the ocean for a couple of weeks, so this was a good thing to see. I thought we took advantage of Marion's zone early. And then they picked us up man-to-man and played us a little different than we thought they would, but we responded very well, got to the rim and hit some 3's. Everything they threw at us...we responded well to tonight, and I was very proud of that."

In addition to Hayes and Heinzman, fellow senior Jacie Dees enjoyed a strong night of her own on the offensive end, knocking down 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Justice Malone added six points on a pair of 3-pointers and Ashlyn Childers chipped in five points with one trifecta.

The Wildcats were led by standout junior guard Jerzy Bittle, who accounted for 19 points. She was 7-of-12 from the floor with two triples. No other Marion player hit for double figures. Senior Gracie Connor earned nine points after returning from an ankle injury. Katelyn Reuss, also battling back from an injury, contributed eight off the bench, including two 3-pointers.

Marion trailed at each quarter break: 26-14, 40-20 and 61-31. The final quarter was played with a running clock.

Wildcats head coach Casey Rose was frustrated with the margin of victory for the Rams.

"What I told the girls in the locker room (after the game) was that they have to exert every bit of energy in their bodies in order to beat a team like that because Mount Vernon is very good," he said. "They were very good last year and they are again very good this year. They have played together for a long time. They're just very deep and very well coached. We're just at the beginning. We will take our lumps for a while. We just have to stay the course and keep working hard and learning the game."

Marion returns to the hardwood Monday when the Wildcats host Cairo. The Rams will play a league game at Carbondale next Tuesday.

