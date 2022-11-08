Girls Basketball | Nashville may still be team to beat in SIRR Mississippi

They may not have any returning varsity starters from a team that finished 22-8 a year ago and captured the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference and Breese Central Regional, but don't be surprised if the Nashville High School girls basketball team remains the team to beat out for a league title.

Hornettes eighth-year head coach Doug Althoff returns four seniors from last year's squad and seven seniors altogether.

They include: guard Korbi Rhine, power forward Collen Jahnke, post player Reese Varel and post player Bailey Newman. Back out for the team are senior point guard Emma Van Hise and senior shooting guard Hope Liszewski. Paule Caride is a foreign-exchange senior student who will also provide some minutes inside the paint.

Juniors expected to make an impact are: Abby Knepp, Kinzie Klingeman, Keeghan Renth and Makenzy Pedtke. All are guards. There is also one sophomore will likely make contributions. She is guard Avery Reeder.

"We don't have a lot of varsity experience other than Varel, and to some extent, Rhine and Newman," Althoff said. "We just need to work to improve every game. I think our upside will be pretty good."

Althoff said Carterville should again be pretty good and that Pinckneyville returns several starters.

"I think our conference is always pretty competitive," he said. "On any given night, anybody can beat anybody."

Althoff said Nashville has added Fairfield and Vienna out of the Black Diamond Conference to the non-conference schedule. The game with the Mules is a home game, while the game with the Eagles is a road tilt.

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Lady Panthers finished 14-13 a year ago, but played well down the stretch, including an upset win over Carterville to bump the Lions out of a league title opportunity.

"We were 4-10 during the first half of the year and 10-3 the second half to finish strong," said Panthers head coach Alan Engelhardt. "So far in practice, it would appear that we have picked up where we left off. The girls are playing well. It's a pretty intelligent group."

Four starters return to the fold, three of which are seniors: shooting guard Moe Morgenthaler, point guard Emily Ruppert, an All-Conference selection last year, and shooting guard Olivia Wiggers. Junior Rileigh Harris, a post player, is the other returning starter.

Another junior expected to start is guard Emily Baggett. She filled the sixth-man role a year ago.

Also pushing for playing time will be senior forward Carly Heisner and sophomore wing player Shea Pyatt, who may also play some in the post.

"The early returns in practice have been good," Engelhardt said.

The 17-year head coach said Nashville and Carterville are still likely the teams to beat in the league - until proven otherwise.

"They both have to replace some significant pieces, but they should both still be pretty good," Engelhardt said. "We want to be a contender in the league this year, too."

The Panthers open the season at the Du Quoin tournament and will face Cairo, Woodlawn and Sesser-Valier/Waltonville.

CARTERVILLE

The Lions went 27-7 a year ago and captured both the Anna-Jonesboro Regional and Nashville Sectional, advancing to the Super-Sectional at Vandalia before falling to Pana.

The lone returning starter is junior post player Amayah Doyle, who can also shoot the rock from beyond the 3-point line. The Honorable Mention All-Stater averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game and tallied 23 points in the Super-Sectional game. She will be the focus of the offense moreso than last year with the graduation of her older sister, Alecia, who is now playing ball at Southeast Missouri State University.

Seniors returning to the squad include: Hunter Noto, Lauren Lynch, Olivia Russell and Avi Tomas. Junior Hillary Siemen will run the point guard slot.

"I feel like we have six starters," said Carterville head coach Todd Rogers, who begins the third year of his second stint as head coach. He coached the team for 10 years in his first stint.

"I have known a lot of these kids since they were playing in junior high," Rogers said. "We will do things a little differently this year based on our personnel. I expect us to be a competitive team within the conference and within the regional. We may lack varsity starting experience, but Amayah is a good piece to build around."

Rogers said the Lions will open the season with a strong schedule playing the likes of Teutopolis, Centralia and Highland. The first home game won't occur until Dec. 3.

Rogers said 20 wins is another attainable goal to set.

"I think that's a good number to shoot for in addition to going for a conference and regional championship," he said. "Nashville will be a senior-heavy team. Pinckneyville only lost on starter in Lily Tanner. Du Quoin has a couple of decent pieces back and Anna-Jonesboro has a new head coach. We just need to keep getting better."

DU QUOIN

The Indians, led by 16-year head coach Shawn File, put together a 20-9 record a year ago.

There is only one returning senior starter this season. She is Sophie Hill, who plays in the post. The five seniors who graduated were: Lauren Heape, Abbi Mocaby, Emma Fischer and Grace Alongi.

The one other senior out for the team this season is guard Ella Davis. Juniors who played a lot last year that return include: Kallie Oestreicher at point guard, Reagan Dorsey at center, Haylee Sizemore at guard, and Madison Lee in the post. Sophomores expected to make an impact are Addy Denault (guard), Abby Hill, the younger sister of Sophie (post), Isabella Phillips (guard) and Grace Phipps (guard).

"We will be very young this year," File said. "That said, these girls do play hard. They just need to continue to do what I ask of them and they will keep getting better."

File said Nashville is probably the favorite to win the league race this season, "although you can never count Carterville out when they have a Doyle girl (Amayah) on the team."

He said Pinckneyville was much improved over the second half of last season, as well.

"There are no off nights in our conference," File said. "The River-to-River, particularly the Mississippi Division, is as tough as it gets in Southern Illinois if not the entire state.

"As for us, we lost some key pieces to graduation, but I think we are capable of playing above .500. We've done that for three straight years and I see no reason we can't do that again," File said.

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats have a new field general.

Rob Shepard replaces Matt Denny, who recently announced he would step away from those duties to focus on cross country and track.

"This was kind of a last-minute decision for me," said Shepard who coached both Dongola boys and girls teams. "I coached girls there for seven years and the boys for five. I really didn't have any plans to get back into coaching, but my daughter (freshman Jayda) asked me if I would do it. I couldn't tell her no."

Shepard said he is still trying to get to know the personnel. The one returning senior is Macie George. There are four juniors back. They are: Riley Cruse, Gamieka Harris, Alex Keller, and Hannah Webb, who was injured last year.

Sophomores Olivia Schaefer, Ana Turner, Savannah Smith, and Brianna Hileman should all see varsity time, as well as freshmen Raelyn Sadler, Kayleigh Wheaton, Kansas Craig, Jayci Needling, Sadie Cross, and Shepard.

The Wildcats finished 15-17 a year ago, but went winless within the conference.

"We're a very young team," Shepard said. "The girls have to learn a whole different system than what they had known. I'm just hoping we can finish above .500.

"As far as my style of ball is concerned, I like team ball - even scoring up and down the lineup," Shepard said. "We will be a mix of both a running team and half-court offensive team. It will probably be a struggle at first, but if the girls work hard, I believe we will be fine. My goal is to stay close throughout the game and capitalize on the other's team's mistakes late to win."