Girls Basketball | Nashville pulls away in fourth quarter to beat Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — It was a two-point game heading into the fourth quarter, but three baskets from beyond the arc by Nashville allowed the Hornettes to pull out a 40-30 win over Du Quoin to remain undefeated in the River-to-River Mississippi Division in a girls basketball game on Thursday at Anders Gymnasium.

“It took us half way through the third quarter to get our legs underneath us,” said Nashville coach Doug Althoff. “You just have to grind them out. We hit some 3-pointers in the fourth and that’s what we have to do when they sag off we just have to be confident taking those shots.”

Nashville snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-0 in the conference and 10-4 on the season while Du Quoin saw its two-game winning streak snapped to fall to 2-2 in the conference and 11-4 overall.

“Whenever you play Nashville it’s going to be a grind it out kind of game and it was,” said Du Quoin coach Shawn File. “They run a lot of motion and they take a minute on each possession, so you just have to try to disrupt them. They really didn’t score from the perimeter in the first half, but those three 3-pointers in the fourth put it away.”

Emily Schnitker opened the fourth quarter with the first of two 3-pointers of the quarter and then after Loveleen Dunklin scored, the senior guard made a conventional 3-point play on a layup and free throw to extend the lead to six.

After the teams traded buckets, Jordan Donato swished one from long distance to up the lead to nine with 3:49 remaining.

The Lady Indians cut the lead to five on baskets by Dunklin and Lauren Heape, but Schnitker put the game away with a long distance shot from the left side of the key with 2:19 remaining.

Donato led the Hornettes with 11 points with Schnitker scoring nine and both Halle Rueter and Alyssa Cole added eight each.

Heape and Dunklin led the Lady Indians and the game with 13 points each.

Nashville jumped out to a 5-0 lead hitting their first two shots on a layup by Cole and a 3-pointer by Rueter in the first 1:51. Du Quoin came back on back-to-back one-handed buckets by Heape to pull within one over the next three minutes.

Donato scored with 1:22 to give the Hornettes a three point lead, but Dunklin scored on a rebound from a 3-point attempt by Heape to cut the lead to 7-6 heading into the second quarter.

Donato opened the second quarter on a driving layup down the lane, but Dunklin scored 1:12 later on a old fashioned 3-point play when she made a layup while being fouled and converted to tie the score 9-9.

Donato and Dunklin traded buckets over a 29 seconds span before Heape scored on a putback to give the Lady Indians their first lead of the game, 13-11, with 2:56 left in the half.

Rueter scored on a jumper from the free throw line with 1:16 remaining to tie the score 13-13 at the half.

