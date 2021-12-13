Girls Basketball | Oliver, Rush lead Vienna to victory over Goreville

VIENNA — The intensity of the Johnson County rivalry between Goreville and Vienna may have dampened a bit in recent years, but that wasn't noticeable Monday night.

Haylie Oliver scored 15 points and freshman Ayva Rush had 14 to lead Vienna to a 52-39 victory over Goreville in their first Black Diamond West matchup of the season.

Shaylee Moore added 11 points for the Lady Eagles, who improved to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Vienna extended its win streak to nine games — the lone loss came at Marion in the season opener — despite committing 19 turnovers and only taking just one free throw in the first three quarters.

Abby Compton scored 15 points and Macie Tosh had 10 before fouling out for Goreville, which dropped to 5-2 and 1-2. The other loss was against Christopher.

Goreville was playing for the first time since the school paused extracurricular activities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Lady Blackcats missed games against West Frankfort and Meridian during the stoppage.

A 3-pointer from Moore and a basket from Rush gave Vienna a four-point lead at 12-8 after the first eight minutes.

Those points were part of a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 16-8 when Rush scored again at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter.

Vienna's biggest lead of the first half came with two minutes left after Oliver drilled a 3-pointer to make it 26-16.

The Lady Blackcats cut that margin down quickly with a pair of impressive baskets. First it was Compton, who blocked a shot on Vienna's end and went coast-to-coast for a layup with exactly a minute left on the clock.

Then it was Tosh who made a sneaky steal and turned on the jets for her own layup to make it 26-20 with 20 seconds remaining.

But the Lady Eagles went into halftime with an eight-point lead after Oliver sank a baseline jumper at the buzzer.

Rush extended the lead with a 3-pointer after a long possession early in the third quarter and Vienna's lead was suddenly at 35-22 after an inbounds layup by Moore with 5-1/2 minutes left in the frame.

Vienna's lead was 37-28 going into the fourth quarter and the Lady Blackcats pulled as close as 39-35 on a layup by Breanna Suits with 5:12 remaining in the fourth.

Vienna overcame a turnover on the next trip down and stayed in front. Steals and layups by seniors Oliver and Natalie Webb pushed the lead to nine with under three minutes to play.

Both teams are back in action with conference games Thursday as Vienna travels to Christopher and Goreville plays on the road against the West's newest member Johnston City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0