Girls Basketball | Pinckneyville knocks Carterville out of first place with win

PINCKNEYVILLE — The Pinckneyville Panthers took control in the second quarter and held on to beat Carterville, 60-50, to knock the Lady Lions out of a share of the SIRR Mississippi Division title in a girls basketball game Wednesday night on Panthers Senior Night.

“We talked about being spoilers before the game,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “We didn’t play each other before because we were stuck in a COVID pause then. We thought they were going to attack us and they did, but we rose up. Defensively our gap integrity was really good, so we didn’t let them get much going to the rim. We really didn’t have a bad quarter, which was also a key.”

The Panthers improved to 13-12 overall and 4-4 in the conference while the Lady Lions fell to 23-6 and 6-2 in the conference standings.

In ceremonies between the JV and varsity games, the senior basketball players Cheyanne Pauley and Lily Tanner and the senior poms Aubrey Speers and Aubrey Lemmon were recognized.

Tanner led the Panthers and the game with 20 points in her final home game of her high school career. Mo Morgenthaler finished with 14 points and Olivia Wiggers added 11 for Pinckneyville.

“About three weeks ago, Wiggers starts hitting shots and over Christmas Emily Baggett starts scoring and then it wasn’t just Lily and Mo scoring for us,” Engelhardt said. “Now Mo’s found herself again, so now we have multiple scoring threats and that makes us hard to guard.”

“Going into the game we knew this team was beatable because we’ve seen the scores against some of the other teams we hung with,” Tanner said. “So we knew if everything was clicking and everyone was on it was going to be a good game. Honestly, in warm-ups we weren’t looking too hot, but we came out firing. It was just clicking and the ball was going in for us.”

The Doyle sisters led the Lady Lions in scoring with Alecia scoring 18 and Amayah 14.

Neither team shot particularly well from the free throw line with the Panthers making 16-of-35 and the Lady Lions just 9-of-20. In the fourth quarter with Pinckneyville nursing a 10-point lead with 5:08 remaining, the Panthers extended their lead one point at a time making 10-of-24 from the line as the Lady Lions missed nine of their last 10 shots from the field, including their last eight from beyond the arc in their attempt to catch up.

For the game, the Lady Lions made just 5-of-21 from beyond the arc and 18-of-52 from the field overall. Pinckneyville shot 17-of 42 from the field, including 10-of-23 from beyond the arc.

“Whether or not it goes in makes a difference in the game and even when we seemed to get back into it a little bit they did a good job of crashing the board and getting offensive rebounds and we struggled in that aspect, too” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “We just played catch up all night because we weren’t executing and shooting very well. Give all the credit to Pinckneyville. They shot the lights out, played great defense and did everything they needed to do to win the game.”

The Panthers led by 11 at the half and maintained that lead after the third quarter as Carterville, who shot just 7-of-23 from the field in the first half, found the range making 6-of-14 and 2-of-3 from 3-point range after missing all six of their shots from beyond the arc in the first two quarters to cut the lead to six with 2:48 left in the quarter, but Morgenthaler swished a 3-pointer 37 seconds later and snapped their momentum.

Amayah Doyle opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight, but Harris grabbed a rebound on second of two missed free throws by Emily Ruppert and scored to up the lead back to 10.

After Carterville cut the lead to eight again, Morgenthaler sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead back to 11 and the closest Carterville would get was nine points with 3:57 remaining.

Pinckneyville played just about a perfect first half taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 27-16 at the half.

