CHRISTOPHER — There were at least five really good candidates for The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Senior Justice Malone, the hot-shooting guard for Mount Vernon, led the Rams to a 26-7 overall record, including South Seven Conference and regional championships.

Senior guard Enslee Tedeschi of Benton was both the offensive and defensive leader for a Rangerettes team that went 24-7 and captured River-to-River (Ohio Division) Conference and regional championships.

Junior post player Amayah Doyle led her Lions squad to a 20-14 season and wreaked havoc inside the paint.

And Marion’s Jerzy Bittle had a fabulous senior season, leading the Wildcats to a 16-16 season before bowing out to Mount Vernon in the regional title game. She also became the all-time scoring leader in girls basketball at Marion with over 1,800 career points, moving past Clarissa Gross, the former record holder.

All four of those girls are worthy choices, for sure, but in our opinion, the best player in our region for 2022-23 was last year’s winner, Amiah Hargrove, of Christopher.

Hargrove, who said this week she has narrowed her college choices for the fall of 2024 to Iowa, Illinois and Harvard, scored 866 points (24.7 per game) this season and yanked down 9.2 rebounds each contest.

Moreover, the 6-foot-2 junior tacked on 2.3 steals, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks each game. She also converted a stunning 62% of her field goal opportunities, including 35% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Hargrove was almost automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down 85% or 134-of-157.

The junior forward twice eclipsed 50 points this season, pouring in 51 against Salem and 55 against Cobden. The latter is a school record.

Largely because of Hargrove’s dominance, the Bearcats made their first-ever trip to the state tournament in girls or boys sports, placing second to Okawville in Class 1A, capturing Black Diamond Conference (West Division), regional, sectional, and Super-Sectional titles along the way.

Hargrove was selected First Team All-State by The Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Christopher finished an unbelievable 31-4 for the season. It was a season that unified this small Franklin County community and put the Bearcats on the map statewide.

For her career with another full season to play, Hargrove has totaled 1,874 points and retrieved 762 rebounds.

“More than the numbers, every day I get to see how good a person Amiah is,” said first-year Bearcats coach Hayden Carter. “I have been around her for some time now and she is flat out awesome to work with.

“She never questioned anything I ever asked her to do from the moment I took over,” Carter said. “She bought into my system and made my transition to head coach seemless. She is everything I could ask for of a player and then some.”

Carter said he thinks there were games where Hargrove was placing too much pressure on herself to perform for the team.

“We kind of did a reboot after that loss at Woodlawn late in the season,” he said. “She and I had a talk on the way home and I told her to just be herself and to trust her teammates, and from that point on, she really turned it on.

“That game she had against Neoga in the Super-Sectional (scoring 36 of her team’s 50 points and grabbing double-digit rebounds) was maybe a career-defining moment for her,” Carter continued. “She was incredible. The bigger the game, the better she played.”

Justin Barrington, one of the all-time scoring leaders at Carterville High School, is Hargrove’s individual skills instructor.

“A lot of people see the results of her winter work, but it’s the hours she puts in on her own time,” he said. “It’s meeting at the gym at 6 a.m. in the morning to work out for 45 minutes and then rush home for school.

"It’s when others are traveling and vacationing all summer, she’s in St. Louis two or three days a week for her practices (with an AAU team)," he said. "The things she does with nobody around – getting in the weight room with her dad (former pro football player Anthony); running her sprints; getting shots up with me whether we’re in Carterville, Christopher, or Nashville; she’s always there.

“And now this spring, she’s playing two sports (softball and track) and still making time to get the extra time in the gym with me, getting to her practices and then playing on the weekends. Everyone sees the fruits of her labor, but it’s the times when nobody’s around that really separates her from others.”

Hargrove said she appreciates the recognition shown to her by The Southern.

“It means a lot when people think so much of me to give me awards like these,” she said. “It’s humbling to know that my hard work has paid off. I thank God and give him the glory.”

Hargrove preferred to speak more about the team’s accomplishments rather than focus on her own.

“I still can’t get over what it looked like when we came home on the bus after the state tournament,” she said. “We all had our heads out the window. We couldn’t believe how many people were there to see us. There were hundreds. I thought, ‘Wow! This is legitimate.’ I just know that I will cherish that moment forever.”

Hargrove said sharing the experience of a lifetime with a group of seniors is priceless.

“We have all become best friends and genuinely care very much about one another,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why I chose to play softball this spring, in addition to running track. I wanted to spend more time with my friends – one last time.”

Hargrove also spoke highly of her head coach.

“Coach did a great job all year with us,” she said. “He’s very level-headed, which made it easier for us throughout the season. One of the main reasons our team was successful because of our great team chemistry, and he had a lot to do with that.”

Like Hargrove, the young Bearcats coach said he is glad he will have the opportunity build around Hargrove next year with an array of new players.

“Amiah makes her teammates – and me – better every day. She’s truly one of a kind. She’s become the face of our community.”