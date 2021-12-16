Girls Basketball | Pressure defense lifts Carterville past Herrin

CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions flexed their muscles and played an aggressive man-to-man defense Thursday en route to a 52-23 win on their home floor over Herrin.

Senior guard Alecia Doyle paced the offense for Carterville with 20 points. She made good on 7-of-12 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. As a team, the Lions knocked down 20-of-45 shots (44 percent) and 6-of-17 from long range (35 percent). They were also 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Younger sister, Amayah Doyle, followed with 15 points for the Lions, 11 coming in the first half. She also dominated the boards, yanking down 10 rebounds. Senior guard Kasha Ward chipped in nine points. Kristin Edmonds dropped in five points and senior Paige Meyer drained a triple late for three points.

Carterville led at each quarter break: 15-7, 32-11 and 49-16.

Lions head coach Todd Rogers was pleased with his team's performance, especially coming on the heels of Tuesday's tough loss to Nashville.

"We knew they had some kids who could shoot from the perimeter, so we didn't want to give them too much space," he said. "We were interested in putting pressure on the ball and setting the tone and getting a faster pace going. We wanted to play well tonight, and the kids did."

The Tigers were led by senior forward Presli Karnes with six points. She was unable to find her shooting touch on this night, converting only 2-of-12 attempts. Senior Mallori Russell checked in with four points off the bench. Starters Meghyn Blankenship, Taylor Cornelius and Jersey Summers managed just three points each. Seniors Regan Deaton and Taylor Nicks dropped in two points apiece.

For the game, Herrin was only 9-of-36 from the field (25 percent) and 1-of-1 from behind the arc. The problem was Carterville's defense wouldn't allow the Tigers to spot up for open 3-pointers.

"We had a lot of good looks. We just didn't finish early," said Herrin coach Chris Roberts. "Carterville is a good basketball team. If you don't finish early and they get on a roll, they're tough to beat. We played hard. You have to give them (Lions) credit. We had hands in their face and they were hitting threes."

With the victory, the Lions improve to 10-3 overall. The Tigers fall to 6-5.

Both teams will compete at the Benton Holiday Tournament after Christmas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0