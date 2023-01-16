Girls Basketball | Pressure defense propels Pinckneyville past SVW

WEST FRANKFORT — A suffocating full-court man-to-man defense by the Pinckneyville High School girls basketball team made life miserable for its opponent Monday evening, cruising past Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, 63-11, in the opening round of the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic.

The Panthers forced 17 turnovers by the Red Devils in the first half alone and 15 more in the second half for a total of 32.

"Pinckneyville does a good job of speeding you up on the offensive end," said Sesser-Valier/Waltonville coach Johnny Hollis. "Tonight was very frustrating with all the turnovers. We played them a much better game at Du Quoin earlier this season. Right now, we can't give a team like Pinckneyville a game. And by the way, they are a much better team than their 10-10 record."

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one period of play and increased the lead to 30 by the intermission at 37-7.

Junior guard Emily Baggett tallied all 20 of her points in the first half. She scored on run-out layups, jump shots, and stickback opportunities under the basket.

Things did not improve for the Red Devils in the second half as the spread jumped to 40 points - 51-11 - through the end of three periods. There was a running clock in the fourth period.

"I loved how we shared the ball on the offensive end and I thought our defense was solid tonight," said Panthers veteran coach Alan Engelhardt. "Emily (Baggett) did a great job of scoring with the basketball. She was knocking them down all night."

With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-10 on the season.

"Our record is a combination of playing a strong schedule and us not playing up to our ability level at times," Engelhardt said, "Last year, we were a good second-half-of-the-season team. I'm hoping that is the case again this season. We still control our own destiny within the conference at 3-1. We still have to beat Nashville and Carterville, though."

In addition to Baggett's 20, Emily Ruppert reached double digits for the Panthers with 10 points. Moe Morgenthaler dropped in eight. Addi Kellerman accounted for six points on a pair of 3-pointers late.

Maya Rounds paced the Red Devils with six points. Kadence Kujawa chipped in four.

"We're young, but we have to play better," Hollis said. "We had way too many turnovers tonight."

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the tournament against the host Redbirds of West Frankfort. The Panthers will square off with Herrin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.