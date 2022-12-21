Girls Basketball | Rose resigns as Marion coach, Courter takes over reins

MARION — Third-year Marion High School girls basketball coach Casey Rose resigned his position Tuesday morning. He said his decision was in the best interest of both he and his family. He did admit it was a difficult decision.

"I am devastated. I've never loved a program more than I've loved this one here at Marion," he said.

Rose put together a 32-32 record in his time with the Wildcats.

"My passion has been basketball ever since I was a little kid," Rose said. "My fondest memories are playing basketball outside the housing projects, where we lived in Eddyville, Illinois.

"Coaching these ladies meant the world to my family and me," Rose continued. "They have overcome so many adversities this season alone and learned many life lessons that they will take with them for the rest of their lives. They are going to be extremely successful in the many, many things that they do (in life)."

Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky offered a brief statement Wednesday morning.

"Casey decided to resign his position (as coach) both in his and his family's best interests," Goodisky said. "Assistant coach Melissa Courter will take over as head coach."

Staying on staff with Courter are Eric Griffin, Ed Ware, and Abby Bayer.

"Melissa is the best person for the position," Rose said. "She won a regional with Marion in 2001. She's a winner - a competitor. She loves this program with all her heart. Melissa is one of the greatest human beings I've ever met. She embodies everything we set out to build. She's family."