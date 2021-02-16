Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Hornettes, Lions favored in SIRR Mississippi

The Lions also lost coach Matt Crain, who stepped away from the sidelines in the spring. But the guy Crain succeeded, Todd Rogers, is back on the bench for a second stint. Rogers won 186 games and four regional titles from 2003-13.

And Crain didn’t leave the cupboard bare, either. Junior guard Alecia Doyle has multiple Division I offers in hand, and her younger sister, freshman forward Amayah, is going to end up at the top of a lot of scouting reports before it’s over.

“They’re great athletes,” Rogers said of the Doyles after a 38-30 win over Herrin on Feb. 6. “You just have to let them play their game.”

Senior center Averi Vanderzille and Kasha Ward showed last year they could be good role players. They’ll fit into the same role in this shortened season.

Anna-Jonesboro is coming off a 23-win year that saw it come painfully close to a regional title before falling in overtime to Harrisburg at Vienna.

The Wildcats lost two starters to graduation and a third, all-conference guard Kristin Edmonds, when she transferred to a school in Missouri. But they didn’t lose their toughness, recent winning tradition or belief that they can find a way to beat their opponent every night.