Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Hornettes, Lions favored in SIRR Mississippi

What COVID-19 took away from basketball players for just over two months, winter weather is doing this week.
Nevertheless, Nashville coach Doug Althoff has figured out one thing about his team.
“They have been unbelievable handling the ups and downs with COVID, starting this summer,” he said. I guess one good thing that came from all of this is that having basketball taken away tell them how much the sport means to them.”
Judging from the start to their season, the Hornettes are thrilled to be back on the court. They’re off to a 3-0 start and appear to be Carterville’s chief competition for the SIRR Mississippi title.
Junior Alyssa Cole, who blossomed into one of the area’s most efficient scorers last year, is the unquestioned team leader following the graduation of point guard Sabrina Kollbaum and center Rylee Luechtefeld. Emily Schnitker and Jordan Donato also return to the lineup.
Althoff likes his team’s depth – he plans to play eight or nine players in each game – and speed, but is worried about a lack of height. Luechtefeld’s ability to block or alter shots gave Nashville a safety net few teams could boast.
Meanwhile, Carterville remains the team to beat in the conference despite heavy graduation losses. It waved goodbye to two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Jeniah Thompson, point guard Abbey Crain and versatile wing Megan Barton.
The Lions also lost coach Matt Crain, who stepped away from the sidelines in the spring. But the guy Crain succeeded, Todd Rogers, is back on the bench for a second stint. Rogers won 186 games and four regional titles from 2003-13.
And Crain didn’t leave the cupboard bare, either. Junior guard Alecia Doyle has multiple Division I offers in hand, and her younger sister, freshman forward Amayah, is going to end up at the top of a lot of scouting reports before it’s over.
“They’re great athletes,” Rogers said of the Doyles after a 38-30 win over Herrin on Feb. 6. “You just have to let them play their game.”
Senior center Averi Vanderzille and Kasha Ward showed last year they could be good role players. They’ll fit into the same role in this shortened season.
Anna-Jonesboro is coming off a 23-win year that saw it come painfully close to a regional title before falling in overtime to Harrisburg at Vienna.
The Wildcats lost two starters to graduation and a third, all-conference guard Kristin Edmonds, when she transferred to a school in Missouri. But they didn’t lose their toughness, recent winning tradition or belief that they can find a way to beat their opponent every night.
“The girls have already surpassed where we thought we would be, losing four main players from last year’s team,” coach Matt Denny said. “Win or lose, you will know we were there, that’s for sure.”
Senior guard Jaley Watkins should be a difference-maker after her last two seasons ended early due to injuries. Versatile Anna Hess can cause matchup problems for opposing posts because of her ability to hit 3-pointers, while Olivia Capel and Marlee Smith can also connect from distance.
At Du Quoin, coach Shawn File came into the season with optimism after the Indians put together a 15-14 campaign in 2019-20, their first winning year since 2011-12 when they went 23-8 behind sharp-shooting guard Jessica Hirsch and talented post Rebekah Maddox.
Four starters are back, including junior guard Lauren Heape, Abbi Mocaby and Ayanna Dunklin. Six other players who earned playing time off File’s bench also return, giving him as much proven depth as he’s had in a 12-year tenure.
“I’m really looking forward to coaching this group of athletes and building off our success from last year,” File said.
Du Quoin is off to a 2-2 start, missing on a chance for a signature win Saturday when it dropped a 46-36 decision at home to Nashville.
Sparta has a new coach in Barry Dickerson as it makes its last run through SIRR Mississippi. The Bulldogs are leaving the conference at the school year’s conclusion to join a division of the 18-team Cahokia Conference, where they should have a better chance to be competitive most nights.
Just two players with varsity experience returned in sophomore Sydney Rheinecker and junior Kayla Braun. Eight of the 13 girls on Dickerson’s roster are sophomores and there figure to be growing pains aplenty. Sparta also couldn’t have full-contact practices until Feb. 4 after its COVID region was finally moved into Phase 4, giving it yet another obstacle.
“We know we are young and playing in this conference is a challenge for all our teams, but we will do our best,” Dickerson said.
In Pinckneyville, the Panthers are off to a 1-2 start under veteran coach Alan Engelhardt. They have good athletes and can hurt any opponent inside, but have struggled to find consistent scoring. They went from 52 points in an opening win over Sparta to 50 points combined in their next two games, both losses.