Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Mount Vernon hopes to repeat success, Carbondale hopes to get back on track

The 2021 South Seven girls basketball spring season was a study in contrasts last spring with Mount Vernon finishing the shortened COVID-19 schedule undefeated for the first time in the program’s history, while on the opposite end, Carbondale suffered through its first ever winless season.

Mount Vernon Lady Rams

Coach Jeff Lonnon begins his 13th season at the helm of the Lady Rams coming off his first regional title in 18 years in 2019 and a perfect season in the spring with a 10-0 record.

“When you have an undefeated season - no matter what the circumstances are or how many games you play - there was a zero in the loss column and we’re proud of it because that may not happen again,” Lonnon said.

There wasn’t a postseason in spring because of COVID-19, so that team wasn’t able to fulfill its playoff aspirations, but this season is different with a full schedule and postseason restored. With only one senior lost to graduation, the entire starting unit and three other seniors return to make a final run.

“I think all eight seniors could probably start,” Lonnon said. “They are a group that’s been playing together for a long time and have had success together as well. Most of them were pretty heavy contributors the season prior to last when we won a regional.”

The top returning starter is the reigning conference Player of the Year senior forward Claire Heinzman, who averaged 14.8 points a game and finished with 97 rebounds in the 10 games.

Mount Vernon opened the season with a 72-43 win over Harrisburg and a 64-36 win over Massac County.

Belleville Althoff Crusaders

Belleville Althoff has almost come full circle in the short time Bruce Romine has been head coach. Romine took over a 21-10 club that had swept the conference to win its second conference title in three years with a 10-0 record and its first regional title since 2009. However, except for a future South Seven Player of the Year, Romine had to rebuild the following year and the Crusaders didn’t win a game going 0-21 and 0-10 in the conference.

“We’re going to be inexperienced again replacing six seniors who played for four years with sophomores and juniors who have some JV experience, so we’ll be learning and growing on the run,” Romine said. “I’m hoping we can be right around .500 and a little over .500 in the conference. We’re really young, so it’s going to take a while to get started. The key will be limiting our turnovers.”

Last spring, Anaya Davis went out in style averaging 26 points and 10 rebounds to win Player of the Year honors and lead the team return to respectability with a 9-3 record and a 3-0 record in the conference.

However, Romine is in rebuilding mode again after losing Davis and five other seniors. He does have sophomore center Emilee Travnicet, who averaged 13.5 rebounds and eight points a game in the spring as a freshman.

“Emilee is already a great rebounder,” Romine said. “She works hard at getting position using her body for advantage to get a lot of offensive rebounds - I’m looking for great things from her.”

Centralia Annies

Katie Steffen begins her fourth year as the head coach of the Annies continuing the success she had as player for Salem where during her four years as a forward/center her Wildcats won four regional titles while posting a 100-29 record, including a program record 29 wins her senior year, a conference title with a 14-0 record and its first sectional title in 14 years.

She began her first year as head coach with a 15-15 record and improved to 18-10 winning the Annies first conference title in eight years. Last spring, the Annies finished 6-4 and 5-2 in the South Seven.

“Because it was so helter skelter and most of my girls play other sports, we didn’t have a summer program this year, but we did have a pretty heavy fall,” Steffen said. “We have a high energy team, so hopefully we’ll going to be a good running team."

The Annies opened at the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament with a 46-38 win over Salem and a 50-39 win over Highland before losing to Carterville, 49-28.

Marion Lady Wildcats

Casey Rose took over Marion in the spring and led the Lady Wildcats to a 3-7 record and 2-4 in the conference.

“This is season 1.5 this year,” Rose said. “In the spring the big thing we learned a lot about was the players and their personalities and gaining relationships with them. We learned what pieces fit, where and how to handle pressure. We’ve got 23 kids in our program after being down to 12 two years ago and 17 in the spring. We’re creating something special. We want to be a powerhouse. We want to win a state championship at some point in time. We preach that all the time. That’s our end goal.”

Rose lost center Maegan Dillon, but has four starters returning senior guard/forwards Grace Connor and Lily Garrett, junior shooting guard Jerzy Bittle and the team’s Defensive Player of the Year junior shooting guard Payton Strobel.

“We had Bittle running the point last year, but we want her off the ball more,” Rose said.

Also back is sophomore point guard Morgan Isaacs, who moves into the starting unit, and junior guard Lydia Phelps. In the wings is junior forward Kristen Kadela, who is currently out with an injury.

“We have sophomore Kaitlyn Reuss, who was the starting pitcher for the No. 1 softball team in the state as a freshman,” Rose said. “She potentially is going to give us some really good minutes. We played 14 games during the summer, which allowed us to install our new offense.”

The Lady Wildcats opened the season on the road with a 44-28 loss to Benton, a 49-46 win over Vienna and a 35-24 loss to Massac County.

Cahokia Lady Comanches

Cahokia is under new management for the third time in the last six years with Greg Witherspoon taking over for Kenny Nance, who had been head coach for the previous two seasons compiling an 8-21 record overall and 4-10 in the South Seven, including 1-7 and 0-4 last spring.

“I served as assistant for two years under Coach Nance,” Witherspoon said. “I have one returning starter, junior Jayla Jennings, who was an honorable mention all-conference last year and should prove to be a leading scorer in the conference. The rest of the team consists of two returning JV players and the remaining are freshmen. This is a rebuilding year and should prove to set the culture, expectations and commitment that will serve as the signature for the program."

Cahokia opened on the road with an 83-23 loss to Collinsville and a 68-17 loss to Mascoutah.

Carbondale Terriers

Carbondale has also been in flux since long-time coach Marialice Jenkins retired at the end of the 2018-19 season. Brad Walker was the coach the last two seasons going 9-17 his first season and tied for fourth in the conference at 4-6. In the spring, the bottom fell out with Carbondale not winning a game finishing with an 0-11 record.

Tracy Hill takes over the program after being head coach at West Frankfort the last three seasons and Carmi-White County the four years before that.

“I am excited to be at Carbondale,” Hill said. “I know this season will be rebuilding, but I like that challenge, and I am optimistic in the direction we are going. With a strong coaching staff we feel strongly we will be competitive by mid-season although the girls did not win a game last season.”

The Terriers opened the season on the road with a 47-16 loss to Anna-Jonesboro followed by a 47-26 loss to Herrin.

Hill has three returning starters, senior guard Jessie Harper, junior post Madyson Swope and junior guard Emma Bickel.

“We have a nice group of returning players along with some players that didn't play last season and a hard-working group of freshmen and a transfer from East St. Louis junior center Malaya Tarver, who will be a strong player for us,” Hill said. “If the girls continue working as hard as they have been in practice and stay healthy, we may surprise some teams by Christmas.”

