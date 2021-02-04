Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Woodlawn coming off first 20-win season since 2011

The girls are having to cope with the same issues the boys do concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Steeleville and Okawville in Region 4 were just cleared to start contact practice on Thursday because they were the last region to move out of tiered mitigations.

“I will say coaching basketball without COVID is more fun,” said Okawville coach Michelle Burianek. “The practices we have now are nothing like we normally would do. Right now I have three or four certain kids at each basket and they are there the whole time. If something happens I’m only losing that basket.”

Okawville is looking forward to beginning its season on time after advancing to the Super-Sectional last year before losing to the No. 3 team in the state. Okawville opens on the road at Columbia Tuesday.

“All the procedures for games haven’t been decided yet,” Burianek said. "We’ve never traveled in our uniforms before, but we might do that."

The Lady Rockets finished at 18-14 last year in its last season as an independent getting back on the winning track after having its three-year run above .500 snapped during the 2018-19 season.

Burianek begins her 12th year at the helm having to replace her starting center and two forwards.