Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Woodlawn coming off first 20-win season since 2011

Matt Patterson is coming off his first 20-win season after eight seasons as head coach of the Woodlawn girls basketball team, finishing with a 20-11 record and second in the conference.
However, the season ended in the regional title game for the fourth straight season after advancing to the Super-Sectional in 2016 with a 14-16 team. The Lady Cardinals opened the season Thursday at Sandoval.
“We’re going to be a lot more up tempo and score a lot of points,” Patterson said. “We’ll get up-and-down for sure. We like a lot of shooters on the floor when we start and four of our five are capable of getting hot from the outside. We like to push in transition and gets some shots up early. Being a little smaller that also helps in rebounding where we can sneak a long rebound.”
While Patterson has to replace one his starting guards and his post player, he has the luxury of having the reigning conference Player of the Year senior point guard Cheyenne Bailey back to build upon last year's success.
Also back are two other starters in senior shooting guard Macy Williams and junior small forward Ryan Petersen. Joining the starting unit will be senior center Emily McMahon and junior guard Zoey Shields.
“Some of our kids played out of state with some club and travel teams and stayed active, so I think we’ll be ready to go,” Patterson said. “We were pretty dormant up until we went to Phase 4, so those first practices were the most energetic we’ve had. Due to COVID, we’ve had a lot more group work and because of the mask issues, more breaks.”
The girls are having to cope with the same issues the boys do concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Steeleville and Okawville in Region 4 were just cleared to start contact practice on Thursday because they were the last region to move out of tiered mitigations.
“I will say coaching basketball without COVID is more fun,” said Okawville coach Michelle Burianek. “The practices we have now are nothing like we normally would do. Right now I have three or four certain kids at each basket and they are there the whole time. If something happens I’m only losing that basket.”
Okawville is looking forward to beginning its season on time after advancing to the Super-Sectional last year before losing to the No. 3 team in the state. Okawville opens on the road at Columbia Tuesday.
“All the procedures for games haven’t been decided yet,” Burianek said. "We’ve never traveled in our uniforms before, but we might do that."
The Lady Rockets finished at 18-14 last year in its last season as an independent getting back on the winning track after having its three-year run above .500 snapped during the 2018-19 season.
Burianek begins her 12th year at the helm having to replace her starting center and two forwards.
“We’re going to be real young,” Burianek said. “I got two seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and 11 freshmen, so I’ll have some freshmen who are definitely going to be playing some varsity.”
Burianek returns three starters in two talented sophomores at the guard Megan Rennegarbe and point guard Briley Rhodes with junior Sydney Tebbe taking over in the post.
The Cairo-Egyptian Co-Pilots are coming off its greatest season since winning three straight regional titles from 2013 to 2016, snapping a two-year skid of finishing under .500, including going 2-18 just two years ago.
“We haven’t had to do things too much different, except for masks and having their own water and things like that, which they were doing anyway,” said Cairo-Egyptian coach Alvin Wiggins. “We don’t have many kids anyway, so at practice we’re still doing our regular conditioning and they distance themselves on breaks. We check their temperature when they arrive and when they leave to make sure they’re safe.”
Cairo-Egyptian improved immensely finishing with a 15-10 record advancing to the regional final for the first time since 2017.
However, Wiggins has to replace four starters, including point guard Camryn Mitchell, who averaged 28 points a game last season.
“We’re going to rebuild because we’ve got a bunch of freshmen, but they should hold their own,” Wiggins said. “We’re still going to get up-and-down and should be a pretty good offensive team and a pretty good defensive team because they are pretty quick.”
The lone returning starter is senior forward/center Daisha Carthell.
Just like Cairo-Egyptian from two years ago Steeleville has a steep hill to climb after going 2-20 and finishing fifth in the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division standings at 1-8 last year.
In order to make the climb up the hill, former coach John Antonacci was re-hired to lead the charge after taking last year off from behind the bench.
“Because [we were in] Tier 2, we weren’t able to go back when everyone else did, so we’ve only had two or three days together,” Antonacci said. “My understanding at this point is we’re not going to be using locker rooms and aren’t going to be having any fans because they can’t fit — we don’t have 30 feet from the edge of the court to anywhere."
At the end of his previous four-year stint, he led the Lady Warriors to the regional finals for the first time since the team advanced to the Super-Sectional in 2015.
“Just getting ready in general is kind of difficult,” Antonacci said. “Every girl has her own basketball and since we’re not supposed to be doing any passing the drills are hard because they have to rebound their own ball. It’s tricky when you’re walking through plays because you have an imaginary ball you’re passing.”
Antonacci will be helped by the fact he has three starters back, but overall, he will have a young team with two sophomores and four freshmen.