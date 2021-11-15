Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Woodlawn seeks regional title, Chester returns three starters

The 2021-22 girls basketball season starts this week with Midland Trail Conference defending champion Woodlawn returning two starters from the squad that swept the conference with a 7-0 record last year.

Coach Matt Patterson, who is starting his ninth season at the helm of the Lady Cardinals, has been on a roll the last three seasons finishing 19-9 in 2018-19, 20-11 in 2019-20 and 10-5 last spring in the shortened COVID-19 season, after posting just a 65-72 record over his first five seasons at the helm.

Ironically, the 2015-16 Lady Cardinals pulled off a fantastic feat winning Patterson’s only regional and sectional titles despite finishing under .500 at 14-16.

However, since then, the 2016-17 (15-14) and the 2017-18 (13-15) along with the 19-9 and the 20-11 teams all lost in the regional title game. Last year the season ended without a postseason.

“We expect to compete at a high level this year,” Patterson said. “Our conference will be tough, but we expect to challenge for another Midland Trail Conference title. A tough non conference schedule has been set up to battle test us for the end of the season.”

Patterson has seniors Ryan Peterson and Zoey Shields returning at guard to build around with the hope of getting back to the sectional for the first time in five years. Joining the starting lineup are sophomore Jase Burkett and juniors Ella Bequette and Kodie VanEycke.

“Peterson, who is 5’8, and Shields, who is 5’6, averaged around 10 points a game last year,” Patterson said. “Burkett (5’5) is a talented guard who averaged 10 points a game off the bench. Bequette (5’10) and VanEycke (5-8) also played considerable time off the bench and will provide a very athletic post presence. All five starters are capable shooting threats from anywhere on the floor.”

Expected to compete for playing time are 5'9 senior Megan Sweeten, 5'5 senior Ashtyn Warren, 5'5 junior Lily Mckinney, 5'6 sophomore Olivia Skinner and 5'6 junior Jacy Knox.

The newly realigned Cahokia Conference has placed former independent Steeleville, Dupo, Lebanon, Marissa, New Athens and Valmeyer in the small school Kaskaskia Division.

Steeleville is coming off a 2-8 season and coach John Antonacci begins his sixth season as head coach with two returning starters in senior guard Hannah Myers and junior center Ashlyn Roberts.

“Last year was a rough year as all the athletic seasons were back-to-back and shortened and students were working back into shape and refining skills they had not used due to the pandemic,” Antonacci said. “With that said, our girls enjoyed the season last year and we are looking forward to another good season where we are able to grow and develop.”

Also back are junior Daisy Czpala at guard and sophomore Emma Mulholland at forward.

“This year we are just looking to get better each game and make adjustments as the year progresses,” Antonacci said. “We will be an undersized team that will look for our defense to carry us this year as our offensive talents are developed and refined. Keys for us this year will be taking care of the ball and limiting second chance points. We feel that we can be successful but know that we will have to work hard each night.”

Also in the mix are senior Mia Masterson and sophomore Lauren Wedemeyer along with four freshmen Hannah Middlendorf, Gabi Hood, Aubrey Gladson and Avery Roberts.

Long time independent Okawville along with Sparta from the River-to-River Mississippi Division and Chester from the Black Diamond West join Carlyle, Red Bud and Trenton Wesclin in the new medium school Illinois Division.

Okawville joined the Cahokia last year and finished 8-4 overall. Coach Michelle Burianek has two seniors, four juniors and six sophomores on her squad this season.

“I only lost two seniors, so I have most of my players back,” said Burianek. “We’re going to be about 10 deep this season. We’re going to be a quicker team. We don’t have a lot of height so we’ll have to use our tenacity to get after people. We’re going to have to use our pressure defense to get people to turn the ball over and then convert on the other end. Our goal is to win our division in our conference.”

The returning starters are junior wing guard/small forward Megan Rennegarbe, junior point guard/shooting guard Briley Rhodes and senior center Sydney Tebbe. Rhodes led the team in scoring with 14.6 points a game with Rennegarbe and Tebbe adding seven points a game each. Rennegarbe led the team in rebounding with 4.4 a game.

“Briley will probably share point guard this year with sophomore Alayna Kraus,” Burianek said. “Alayna played a lot last year coming in for her sister Chloe and averaged 10 points a game.”

Chester finished 6-8 overall and 4-6 in the Black Diamond West last spring. Last year’s JV coach Clint Cowan has taken over and will have three returning starters in senior center Alyssa Seymour, senior forward Kailyn Absher and junior point guard Camrynn Howie.

“Alyssa was pretty much a full-time starter last year while Kailyn and Camrynn started towards the second half of the season,” Cowan said. “Between Alyssa and Kailyn I like our chances to limit teams to one shot and us getting several opportunities down low.”

“We’re going to be young this season,” Cowan said. “I’ve only got 10 girls on the team after they graduated five seniors last year. I’ve only picked up one freshman this year from the grade school program, but next year we’ll have strong numbers in the grade school coming up.”

Cowan also has junior Maleia Absher and sophomore Emma Diskey at forward with sophomore Jazzi Merideth and freshman Rylie Conley at wing guard.

“We going to be fast,” Cowan said. “Last year when I was their JV coach we got up and down the court very well. We move the ball quite well and are able to get the open shot. We’ve got several good outside shooters, including Howie and Merideth. I’m loaded in the front court, but my backcourt I’m going to be young and short numbered. Conley is a good shooter with good ball handling skills. As of now from what I’ve seen I been really impressed with how they’ve handled it. I think we’ll be physical enough to hang with the teams on our schedule.”

Sparta is coming off a 0-11 season last spring, but second year head coach Barry Dickerson returns four starters to build around.

“Our leading scorer and an all conference selection in the River to River, Sydney Rheinecker is back for her junior year as are our two leading rebounders senior Kayla Braun and junior Isabelle Ware,” Dickerson said. “The other starters will be seniors Ebony Monroe and Kara Coonrod.”

“We will be moving to the Cahokia Conference this season and look to compete and try to improve over last year,” Dickerson said. “Our team has put in the time and the work to make themselves better players so let's see if it pays off.”

Also expecting to see a lot of varsity time are juniors Anna Mc Donald, Kylie McDaniel, Sadie Hamilton and Amya Monroe.

The large school Mississippi Division is comprised of Breese Central, Columbia, Freeburg and Salem with Roxana moving in from the South Central Conference and East Alton-Wood River from the Prairie State Conference.

