Girls Basketball | Second-half rally falls short as Carterville falls to Pana

VANDALIA — The Carterville High School girls basketball team erased a 12-point second-half deficit, but could never take the lead Monday, falling to the state's second-ranked Pana Panthers in the Vandalia Super-Sectional, 64-56.

Pana improves to 35-1 overall with the victory and will advance to the final four. The Lions finish up with an overall record of 27-7.

Senior guard Alecia Doyle converted a conventional 3-point play, tying the game at 45 early in the fourth quarter. But the Panthers nipped the comeback effort in the bud.

Jillian Hamilton hit a free throw for a 46-45 lead. Lainey Hicks then completed a 3-point play of her own to increase the lead to four at 49-45.

Sophomore Amayah Doyle drained two free tosses to pull the Lions within two at 49-47, but Anna Beyers countered with a short jumper in the lane to make it 51-47.

Carterville pulled within two on one final occasion at 51-49 when Kristin Edmonds knocked down a pair of free tosses. The Lions wouldn't get any closer. Ellie Kuhn twice drove the baseline and scored to push the spread out to six at 55-49. Hamilton added two free throws to put the game out of reach.

Carterville head coach Todd Rogers said that he was proud of his team's comeback, even if it didn't result in a win.

"I think it says a lot about our team," he said. "When we got down double figures, we could have folded up and quit. But this team doesn't know the meaning of quit. They just went after it and got on a nice little run. We didn't have a couple of breaks go our way. Pana did and that just happens. Shots go in sometimes and sometimes they don't. Coming back the way we did...I couldn't be more proud of the girls."

Rogers was still calling timeouts with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

"The girls thought they still had a chance, and I thought they did, too. Because we can score points in a hurry. The attitude was good all the way to the end. We were down nine at the half, but then outscored Pana by five in the third quarter. We felt we could win it. All we had to do was outscore them by five in the fourth quarter. The girls gave it all they had."

Panthers coach Brent McKinney said he knew the Lions would make a run at his ballclub in the second half.

"Obviously, the Doyle sisters are a load," he said. "I don't know if they missed a shot in the third quarter. We tried to take them out of the flow of their offense, but it was very difficult."

McKinney said Pana's trip to state is the program's third all-time. The last trip was in 2004.

Hamilton paced the Panthers with 21 points. She was not the team's only double-figure scorer. Beyer followed with 13. Rachel Holthaus contributed 12 and Lainey Hicks added 10. Kuhn was also a key, scoring eight points.

Both Alecia and Amayah Doyle finished with 23 points to lead the Lions' offense. Macey Lentz chipped in six.

Pana dominates play in the first half as Hamilton and Beyers each tallied eight points. At times, the Panthers' full-court press bothered the Lions. But what cost Carterville the most was its inability to stick the ball in the hole from the perimeter. The Lions made 9-of-27 shots or 33 percent in the first half as compared to Pana converting 13-of-26 or 50 percent.

