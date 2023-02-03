SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Edwards County, Christopher, Goreville, Pope County and Woodlawn are among the top seeds in Class 1A girls basketball involving teams from the region.

The Lions from Albion (Edwards County) are 24-3 overall and are positioned in first place in the East Division of the Black Diamond Conference. They are the top seed at the Steeleville Regional.

The Christopher Bearcats are 24-2 overall and winning the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference. They are the top seed at the Webber Township Regional.

The Goreville Blackcats are 21-8 overall and in fourth place in the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference. They are, however, the top seed at the Meridian Regional.

The Pope County Pirates are 18-6 overall and leading the pack in the Greater Egyptian Conference. They are the top seed at their own regional.

The regional tournaments get underway Saturday, Feb. 11 with opening-round or quarterfinal games.

At the Steeleville Regional, Edwards County will play the winner of New Athens (No. 8 seed) vs. Valmeyer (No. 9 seed) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in the semifinals.

Waterloo Gibault, the No. 4 seed, will face the winner of the Marissa-Coulterville/Steeleville game in the semifinals. The winner of that match will likely meet Edwards County in the regional championship - also at Steeleville at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Pope County will play the winner of Galatia/Elverado on Monday, Feb. 13. Based on seeds, they are expected to meet Century in the regional championship on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Goreville will meet the winner of Cobden and Joppa in the semifinal round of the Meridian Regional on Monday, Feb. 13. They are likely to meet the host Bobcats in the title game on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Christopher will tangle with the winner of Wayne City and Sesser-Valier-Waltonville on Monday. Feb. 13 at Webber Township High School in Bluford. They are expected to meet Woodlawn in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Cardinals are not a top seed at 20-7 overall (leading the Midland Trail Conference), but they just rolled over Christopher in a nonconference game, 59-38, so the Cardinals will not be an easy out.

Christopher will host the sectional tournament that features the winners of the Steeleville, Pope County, Meridian and Webber Township regionals.

CLASS 2A

Althoff Catholic of Belleville, Massac County, Harrisburg and Sparta are the four regional sites that will filter into the Du Quoin Sectional. All dates and times are the same as Class 1A.

At Belleville, Breese Mater Dei (17-7) is the top seed. The Knights are expected to face the host Crusaders i(16-8) n the championship game.

At Massac County, the host Patriots (20-5) are the favorite to reach the championship game. They will play the winner of Vienna and Anna-Jonesboro in the semifinals. Hamilton County (24-6) will play the winner of Carterville/Murphysboro in the other semifinal game. The winner of that game will likely meet Massac in the championship.

At Harrisburg, the Benton Rangerettes (21-8) will square off with the winner of Johnston City and Du Quoin in one semifinal game, while the host Bulldogs (20-7) will face the winner of Eldorado and West Frankfort. Benton is expected to take on Harrisburg in the finals.

And at Sparta, the Freeburg Midgets (20-8) are the top seed. They will play the winner of Pinckneyville-Sparta in one semifinal game with Breese Central (17-9) battling the winner of Nashville-Chester in the other semifinal match. Freeburg is expected to meet Breese Central in the title game.

CLASS 3A

The winners of the Highland, Mattoon, Marion and Mascoutah regionals will filter into the Centralia Sectional.

At the Highland Regional, the host is expected to face Waterloo in the championship game.

At the Mattoon Regional, Effingham is expected to meet the host Green Wave of Mattoon in the finals.

At Mascoutah, the host Indians are expected to square off with Taylorville in the title match.

And at Marion, the Lady Rams of Mount Vernon (22-5 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the South Seven Conference) are the favorites.

They will take on the winner of Carbondale/Centralia at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in one semifinal game.

Herrin will tip it off with the host Marion Wildcats in the other semifinal game at 7:30 that day. Based on how the teams are seeded, Mount Vernon is expected to meet Marion in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16.