HERRIN — The Marion Wildcats survived a strong push from the Herrin Tigers in non-conference girls basketball play Tuesday night in posting a 47-45 victory.

Alexis Ucci hit the two game-winning free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Jerzy Bittle led Marion with 17 points. Karli Mann led Herrin with 13.

The Tigers overcame a five-point halftime deficit to outscore the Wildcats 18-8 in the third period to take a 37-32 lead into the final eight minutes. Harrison hit two free throws and Mann scored down low to tie the game at 24.

Summers converted a layup to give the Tigers the lead back. Allen hit a free toss to extend the lead to 26-24. A stickback bucket by Allen made it 28-24.

Garrett nailed two free throws for Marion to cut the deficit by two and Bittle buried a triple to give Marion the lead back at 29-28.

Jersey Summers answered with a 3-pointer to give Herrin the lead back at 31-29. Gracie Craft followed with a triple to make it 34-29. Alexis Ucci converted a conventional 3-point play to pull Marion within two, but Mann hit a free throw and Harrison added a stickback to end the quarter.

In the first half, the scoring was a bit sluggish in the early going. Both teams only scored seven points in the first quarter.

Freshman guard Gracie Craft got the Tigers on the board first with a 3-pointer. Senior Kristen Kadela for the Wildcats responded with a basket to make it 3-2. Senior Jerzy Bittle followed with a conventional two-pointer and then a 3-pointer to put Marion on top 7-3.

Herrin junior Karli Mann scored in the lane and then snagged a rebound and drove the length of the floor to score just ahead of the buzzer to tie the game at seven.

In the second quarter, Kadela's stickback basket made it 9-7. Mann responded with a free throw. Junior point guard Lexi Pickles then buried a triple from the top of the key as the Tigers took an 11-9 lead.

Bittle countered with a trey to give Marion the lead back at 12-11. Junior post player Janiya Harrison answered with a basket down low to give Herrin a 13-12 lead.

Lydia Phelps buried a trifecta to give the Wildcats the lead back at 15-13. Craft got a steal and run-out basket to tie the game at 15. Kadela scored from the baseline to put Marion back on top, but senior Sydney Allen tallied in the paint to tie it once more at 17 all. Two Libbi Garrett free throws put the visitors back on top at 19-17. A jumper by Mann tied it at 19.

Marion then closed out the half with a 5-0 run as Bittle netted two free throws and Phelps knocked down her second triple.