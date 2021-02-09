Girls Basketball | Vienna the favorite in Black Diamond West

VIENNA — Most league coaches are pointing to the Vienna Eagles with new head coach Rick Metcalf as the team to beat this season in the Black Diamond Conference West.
Metcalf, who coached the Sesser-Valier/Waltonville girls squad for nine years averaging 23 wins per season before retiring over a year ago, also coached the Sesser-Valier boys for 14 years and the Vienna boys for four additional years. One of his former players at Vienna, Jamie Kerley, is who Metcalf replaces as head coach of the Lady Eagles.
Kerley recently accepted an administrative position at the Carrier Mills school district.
The Eagles were 13-18 overall last year, but finished 6-4 in the league and likely would have won several more games if not for a serious ankle injury to one of their star players, Addison Bent. This year, Bent, a senior forward, returns, along with senior guards Emme Treat and Emma Rush.
Also returning to the team after contributing much to the team's success last year are junior Natalie Webb and senior Haylie Oliver.
Others expected to either start or make an impact on this year's team are several underclassmen, including a 6-foot plus post player in Macie Whiting.
"Her footwork is flawless in the post," said Metcalf of his sophomore center. "In fact, we have a very good nucleus of underclassman players from two junior high state tournament teams that I will mix and match into the game."
Metcalf said talent combined with experience has made for good practice sessions and he expects a successful season.
"I've only been with these girls for a couple of weeks, but I like what I have seen so far," he said. "The seniors have shown great leadership. They have bought into my system and the younger girls are following their lead."
GOREVILLE
The Lady Blackcats of Goreville put together an impressive 22-10 season a year ago, won the league title, captured a regional crown and advanced to the sectional finals at Wayne City before finally bowing out to Okawville.
Head coach Mike Helton graduated five seniors from last year's team but welcomes back three key players.
Senior forward Katie Benard, junior guard Abby King, and junior post player Jasilyn Westerfield will lead the pack this year. Also expected to make an impact is senior Miley Kwiatkowski, a guard.
Others who saw some varsity playing time last year as underclassmen are Maci Tosh and Maddison Hefley. Kait Dunning could make her presence felt this year, too.
Helton said he doesn't know for sure exactly where the Blackcats "fit in."
"The short season doesn't help," he said. "We will need our underclassmen to develop more quickly. I think our younger players have a chance to grow into good varsity players."
Helton added that COVID-19 has made its impact with his team.
"Just recently, we got some kids back on the floor who had been in quarantine," he said. "But another player decided not to play basketball this year. Playing with masks and social distancing is certainly a challenge, but for the most part, the kids have adapted pretty well."
CHESTER
Chris Toledo is in his first year as head coach of the Chester Yellow Jackets. He takes over for the late Pat Knowles, a longtime coach.
Toledo inherits a veteran squad that went a resounding 26-6 last year. Returning starters include senior guards Reese Chandler and Kendall Williams, as well as junior center Alyssa Seymour. Also seeing varsity playing time last year were senior Josie Kattenbraker, junior Kailyn Absher, senior Peyton Clendenin, senior Katie Shinabargar and sophomore Camrynn Howie.
Toledo said the virus has certainly left its mark, but the girls are happy to have a basketball season.
"Is it fun for them wearing the masks while they're playing? No, but they're doing a good job of keeping them on while they play and social distancing when not on the floor, Toledo said. "There are a lot of challenges, but we simply have to make things work. I've told them all that if any of them need a break to let me know."
SESSER-VALIER/WALTONVILLE
Second-year head coach Johnny Hollis of the Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Red Devils basketball team welcomes back two returning starters from a team that put together a 15-11 record last year.
Ella Zahm, a senior guard, led the team in scoring in 2019-2020 and is back to add to her career point total. She is joined by senior guard Lily Eastham.
Others who saw varsity playing time a year ago include: junior guard Micah Reynolds, senior forward Anna Kister, junior forward Reagan Basso and sophomore guard Patrice Laur.
Hollis said he likes the makeup of his ballclub.
"Vienna's going to be strong in the conference," Hollis said. "Goreville is always in the mix. Trico has a lot of people back. Chester is a tough team to beat, especially on the road, and Christopher may surprise some people and will be very good in a couple of years. We will have to play well to be successful."
CHRISTOPHER
The Lady Bearcats of Christopher might make the biggest improvement of any other BDC West team this year.
Saddled with a 5-24 season a year ago, the Bearcats welcome freshman Amiah Hargrove to the varsity this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is already receiving Division I college offers based largely on her summer league play outside the area.
The daughter of former NFL lineman, Anthony Hargrove, who also happens to be the Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton head football coach, Amiah "can play any position on the floor," according to Bearcats coach Seiger Shurtz.
"Amiah has been part of our basketball program here in Christopher since the fifth grade," Shurtz said. "She's always been tall, but she can do so many other things well. She can shoot. She can pass. She can handle the ball. She can play either inside or outside. Amiah's just a special player who has the potential to do a lot of great things."
Shurtz said Hargrove adds to a group of 10 returning lettermen, including three returning starters in sophomore guards Makayla DeJear and Jessica Gordon and sophomore forward Tori Crain.
Senior center Shianne Dejear returns from a knee injury and is expected to make an impact.
Shurtz said he is confident his team will surprise in league play.
"We had a lot of underclassmen who either started or played key minutes in games last year," he said. "Hopefully, that translates to less anxiousness out on the floor and more success. I know one thing for sure. These girls will never quit. They play hard. Several of our losses last year were close games."
TRICO
The Lady Pioneers of Trico High School may be a darkhorse contender in the BDC West this year.
Finishing 13-19 a season ago, coach Tom Berry's crew welcomes back five returning starters. They include: senior center Sam Cottom, senior forward Rayahna Foutch, senior guard Bailey Kuhnert, senior guard Megan Wettig, and senior guard Myah Kelley. A sixth senior, forward Mallory Brooks, is another key returnee.
"As you can see, we're a very senior-dominated team," said Berry. "And with a shortened season with a lot of games crammed into a short amount of time, it helps to have an experienced team. Last year, we only won two conference games, but I think we will be much better this year. I am confident we will be competitive."
Cottom reached the 1,000-point mark in the semifinals of last year's regional. She is likely to be the team's top scorer again this year.
"Sam's 6-foot-1 and has pretty much been our go-to scorer," Berry said. "She can handle the ball and shoots the ball well from the outside. We will run our offense around her. These girls have been playing together since the seventh grade. And I've coached them five of the last six years. It's a great group."
Two juniors who should force their way into playing time are Haley Kranawetter and Ryleigh Richelman. Berry said some underclassmen will likely also get an opportunity.