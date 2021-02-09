Girls Basketball | Vienna the favorite in Black Diamond West

The daughter of former NFL lineman, Anthony Hargrove, who also happens to be the Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton head football coach, Amiah "can play any position on the floor," according to Bearcats coach Seiger Shurtz.

"Amiah has been part of our basketball program here in Christopher since the fifth grade," Shurtz said. "She's always been tall, but she can do so many other things well. She can shoot. She can pass. She can handle the ball. She can play either inside or outside. Amiah's just a special player who has the potential to do a lot of great things."

Shurtz said Hargrove adds to a group of 10 returning lettermen, including three returning starters in sophomore guards Makayla DeJear and Jessica Gordon and sophomore forward Tori Crain.

Senior center Shianne Dejear returns from a knee injury and is expected to make an impact.

Shurtz said he is confident his team will surprise in league play.

"We had a lot of underclassmen who either started or played key minutes in games last year," he said. "Hopefully, that translates to less anxiousness out on the floor and more success. I know one thing for sure. These girls will never quit. They play hard. Several of our losses last year were close games."

TRICO