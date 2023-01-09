Girls Basketball | West Frankfort picks up win over Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA-JONESBORO — Three players reached double figures Monday as the Frankfort Community High School girls basketball team collected a 50-37 non-divisional River-to-River Conference victory over Anna-Jonesboro.

With the win, the Redbirds improve to 4-15 overall. The Wildcats fall to 3-17.

The Redbirds led at each quarter break: 13-12, 25-22 and 38-34. Leading scorer was freshman Evyn Lemmon with 14 points. Aleah Russell followed with 11 and Bailey Neibch added 10.

"We did a good job tonight," said Frankfort coach Jason Thrash. "We are without one of our starting guards in Makayla Shelton, so we came down here a little down, but we played really hard. We struggled all year in the third quarter and won that quarter. And then we held A-J to only three points in the fourth period."

Thrash said he was happy with his team's effort.

"I thought the girls really worked hard, even at the end of the game when they were pressuring us. We made some mistakes, but we're young and getting better."

Thrash said Lemmon continues to improve.

"She's a freshman, but is really coming on strong and is still learning," he said. "She's going to help us a lot these next three years."

The Wildcats' last lead was in the first quarter at 12-11 when Savannah Smith converted a layup.

Two A-J players hit for double digits in the contest. Jayda Shepard and Smith finished with 10 points each.

"It was a pretty good game. Some of our shots just didn't fall," said A-J coach Rob Shepard. "We're still young and working on some things. We had a good game play, but just couldn't quite get over the hump tonight."

Shepard said the plan was to force the Redbirds to shoot the ball from the outside.

"Their shots fell and ours didn't," he said. "We had several that rimmed out. Our girls showed good hustle in this game. If they want to stay in these games, they now know that they have to work really hard."

Thrash said the Redbirds show promise.

"We're getting better defensively every game and we're starting to make good decisions offensively. This is just a very fun team to coach."