Girls Basketball | West Frankfort slips past Anna-Jonesboro

Freshman Evyn Lemmon fired in 17 points Monday to lift the West Frankfort girls basketball team to its first win of the season - a 49-38 win over Anna-Jonesboro at Harrisburg in the opening round of a tournament.

The Redbirds are now 1-1 overall. A-J falls to 0-3 on the season.

Bailey Neibch was also in double figures with 10. April Dimitroff donated seven to the cause. Makala Shelton tallied five as did Aleah Russell. Lani Wolfe added four. Kateryna Honchar tacked on a free throw.

The Wildcats were paced by Jayci Needling's 10 points. Checking in with six points each were Raelynn Sadler and Jayda Shepard. Dropping in five was Riley Cruse. Sadie Cross added four. Kansas Craig contributed three. Macie George and Eden Lee had two.

The Redbirds led at each quarter break: 16-12, 30-20, and 38-29.